Finance Bill 2023: FM says all credit cards payments for foreign tours to be considered under LRS

The LRS is a programme that allows individuals in India, including minors, to freely remit up to $2,50,000 per financial year (April-March) for a variety of permissible transactions, such as current or capital account transactions or a combination of both.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Finance Bill 2023 on March 24. Over 45 amendments were made to the Finance Bill 2023, which has been passed by the Lok Sabha amid slogan-shouting from opposition members.

In her speech Sitharaman mentioned that it has come to consideration that payments for foreign tours through credit cards are not being captured under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) and they escape tax collection at source.

Hence the Reserve Bank of India is being requested to look into this with a view to bring credit card payments for foreign tours within the ambit of LRS and tax collection at source thereon.

The LRS is a programme that allows individuals in India, including minors, to freely remit up to $2,50,000 per financial year (April-March) for a variety of permissible transactions, such as current or capital account transactions or a combination of both.

However, the scheme is not available to corporations, partnership firms, HUFs, trusts, etc.

The LRS was first introduced on February 4, 2004, with a limit of $25,000. Over the years, the limit has been increased in stages to keep up with the changing economic conditions.

(Will be updated with more details)