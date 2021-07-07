Filing ITR? Things to know about claiming tax deduction for COVID-related expenses

Given the financial losses suffered by people during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) recently made certain provisions to help citizens claim deductions against the expenses incurred in the process of medical treatment while filing the Income Tax Return (ITR).

The last date to file ITR for the financial year 2020-21 has been extended till September 30, 2021, due to the pandemic.

Here are the key things to know about claiming a tax deduction for COVID-related expenses while filing ITR:

Tax exemption on ex-gratia payment received

CBDT has decided to provide income tax exemption for the amount received by a taxpayer for medical treatment from an employer or any person for COVID-19 treatment during FY 2019-20 and subsequent years.

“Certain taxpayers have lost their life due to COVID-19 and their employers and well-wishers have extended financial assistance to their family members so that they could cope up with the difficulties arising due to the sudden loss of an earning member of their family. To provide relief to the family member of such taxpayer, CBDT is providing income tax exemption on ex-gratia payment received by the family members of a person from the employer on account of the death of such person due to COVID-19 during FY 2019-20 and subsequent years,” said Kapil Rana, Founder & Chairman, HostBooks Ltd.

This exemption will be allowed without any limit for the amount received from the employer and the exemption shall be limited to the maximum of Rs 10 lakh in aggregate for the amount received from any other persons.

Health insurance

Additionally, as Rana pointed out if a taxpayer is a senior citizen and the amount is paid on account of COVID treatment, then the taxpayer is entitled to claim under section 80D of an amount of medical expenditure or Rs 50,000 whichever is less.

A tax exemption of up to Rs 25,000 can be claimed under Section 80D against the premium paid for a health insurance policy by general citizens.