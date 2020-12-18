  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Filing ITR? Here's all you need to know about 'income from other sources'

Updated : December 18, 2020 11:12 AM IST

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for the financial year 2019-20 (assessment 2020-21) ends on December 31, 2020.
While filing ITR, individuals are required to mention if they have any ‘income from other sources’.
Filing ITR? Here's all you need to know about 'income from other sources'

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Gold rate today: Yellow metal falls near Rs 50,300 level; Silver dips 1%; Buy on dips, analysts suggest

Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in US

Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs globally, including 1,200 in US

Divi's Laboratories crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap

Divi's Laboratories crosses Rs 1 lakh crore market cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement