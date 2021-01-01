Filing income tax return? Don't forget to include these incomes

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadline for the financial year 2019-20 (assessment 2020-21) will end on January 10, 2021. While filing an income tax return (ITR), it is important to take into account all sources of income whether from previous or current employment or income from investments and file it under the appropriate ITR form.

According to the income tax (I-T) rule, if any income is not reported, then a discrepancy is bound to reflect in the TDS certificate (Form 16) and Form 26AS. The tax department can send a tax demand notice asking taxpayers to pay additional tax dues if any.

Here are some income sources one should include while filing ITR:

Income from capital gains on the sale of assets

As per experts, ITR requires complete details of the sale of capital assets, purchases and expenses to calculate the capital gains. Also, in case the taxpayer makes investments to claim capital gains exemption, the details of the investment and capital gains exemption should be given.

Income from investments such as interest income

A taxpayer should report interest income from fixed deposits, savings account, post office saving schemes, bonds and other investments.

According to Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer, ClearTax, the interest from savings accounts is also eligible for tax deduction up to Rs 10,000 for taxpayers who are less than 60 years of age.

"In the case of senior citizens (60 years and above), the interest from fixed deposits, savings accounts and post office deposits is eligible for tax deduction up to Rs 50,000," Gupta explains.

Minor's income

In case the taxpayers have made any investments in the minor child’s name, they should include the income such as interest income as part of the income. The clubbing of income is generally with the parent whose income is higher. Taxpayers can claim a deduction of up to Rs 1,500 per child up to two children.

Income from other sources

A taxpayer should also report income that is received after the deduction of tax or TDS. Taxpayers should also report exempt income such as PPF interest, agricultural income and LIC maturity proceeds in ITR.

The Income-tax Act, 1961 divides an individual income into five heads—i.e. salary, business or profession, house property, capital gain and 'Income from other sources'.