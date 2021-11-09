Filed ITR, but yet to receive your refund? Here's what you should do

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued income tax refunds of over Rs 1,12,400 crore to more than 91 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to November 1, the income tax department said recently.

A refund is issued to a taxpayer when the taxes paid are higher than the actual tax liabilities. To get a refund of the excess tax paid, taxpayers are required to file an income tax return (ITR)

While a majority of tax refunds get credited to the bank account of assesses within a few weeks after ITR is filed, there could be a delay under certain situations.

For starters, the taxpayers who have not received the tax refund yet should check their listed email to see if there is any communication from the Income Tax Department, seeking a response. In that case, it is important to respond to the email at the earliest.

Additionally, assesses can check the status of the tax refund online through the income tax e-filing website and then navigate to the 'Status of Tax Refunds' tab. A message will pop up, giving the mode of payment, a reference number, status and date of refund.

Taxpayers can also check it via the e-governance website of the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

Finally, taxpayers can also raise a service request on the e-filing portal.

Here's are major reasons under which a tax refund could get delayed:

Incorrect bank account details

There are chances that taxpayers did not give the correct bank account number or other bank details while filing the income tax return (ITR) . So, it’s advisable that taxpayers properly check the bank account details before filing ITR.

Need for additional documentation/information

One of the common reasons for not getting refunds is the need for additional documentation or information. Taxpayers might have missed mentioning any information while filing ITR.

Fabricated information

There are chances that taxpayers have coded inadequate or fabricated information to avail benefit. In order to rectify the same, they should provide complete and appropriate information which could reduce the chances of rejection or delay in the refund procedure

Mismatch in the TDS/TCS claimed

The mismatch in TDS claimed in 26AS could be due to wrong filing of TDS return by the employer or TDS deductor (i.e. bank etc.) and taxpayers may need to approach them to correct their TDS return.

Refund request under process

The delay could also be at the income tax department level. It might be taking time to process the request or a delay could possible be even at the bank’s end.