Filed ITR but not received any refund? Here's what you should do

An income tax (I-T) refund is received by taxpayers when taxes paid are higher than the actual tax liabilities. To get a refund of the additional tax paid, taxpayers are required to file an income tax return (ITR).

The deadline to file ITR for the financial year 2019-20 ended on January 10. However, those who missed it still have an option to file the return by paying a penalty. As per the Income Tax (I-T) law, it is compulsory for all individuals earning a specified amount of income in a year to file ITR within a pre-determined due date.

Those taxpayers, who filed their ITR for FY19-20 a few months back, but have not received a refund should check their email to see if there is any communication from the Income Tax Department, seeking a response.

It's vital to respond to the email, if any, at the earliest.

Additionally, assessees can check the status of the tax refund online through the income tax e-filing website -- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in -- then navigating to 'Status of Tax Refunds' tab. A message will pop up, giving the mode of payment, a reference number, status and date of refund.

Taxpayers can also check it via the e-governance website of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).

There could be various reasons for not getting a refund, including inaccurate information uploads, incomplete filing, wrong bank transactions among others. Or there may be a need for additional documentation.

According to income tax e-filing portal ClearTax, the delay could also be at two levels: the I-T department may be taking time to process the request, or the department has already processed it, but there is a delay at the bank's end.

The process of refund, experts say, has become quicker now and there have been instances where refunds were issued within days of filing returns.