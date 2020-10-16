  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Festive season deals: Credit card offers on Flipkart, Amazon, others compared

Updated : October 16, 2020 03:13 PM IST

With the festive season around the corner, e-commerce Flipkart has started 'Big Billion Days' from today.
Another e-commerce Amazon is also set to go live with its festive season sales from October 17. 
Festive season deals: Credit card offers on Flipkart, Amazon, others compared

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

SpiceJet operated 1,000 flights to repatriate 1.75 lakh passengers

SpiceJet operated 1,000 flights to repatriate 1.75 lakh passengers

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by metals, banks; down over 1% for the week

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end higher led by metals, banks; down over 1% for the week

WNS Q2 net profit up 1.7% to $29.2 mn

WNS Q2 net profit up 1.7% to $29.2 mn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement