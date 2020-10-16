Festive season deals: Credit card offers on Flipkart, Amazon, others compared

HDFC Millennia

5 percent cashback on Amazon, Flipkart, flight and hotel bookings on shopping via PayZapp and SmartBuy (minimum transaction size of Rs 2,000) 2.5 percent cashback on all online spends (minimum transaction size of Rs 2,000) 1 percent Cash Back on all offline spends and wallet reloads (Minimum transaction size of Rs 100) 8 Complimentary Domestic Lounge Access per calendar year (2 in a quarter) 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations(on minimum transaction of Rs 400. Max cashback of Rs 250 per statement cycle) Cashback will be given in the form of CashPoints, which can be redeemed against the statement balance Special Festive Offers on HDFC cards Up to 22.5 percent cashback + No Cost EMI on Samsung Electronics, LG, Sony, Reliance Digital, Voltas, Godrej, Carrier, Whirlpool and others Instant Discounts and cashbacks on Swiggy, Zomato and on Premium Brands like Louis Philippe, Peter England, Van Heusen, Adidas, Forever 21, Turtle etc. and on local shops as well at various locations 10 percent Instant Discount + Extra Savings via Smart Buy on Amazon Great Indian Festival starting from October 17, 2020