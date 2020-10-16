Festive season deals: Credit card offers on Flipkart, Amazon, others compared

|HDFC Millennia
|5 percent cashback on Amazon, Flipkart, flight and hotel bookings on shopping via PayZapp and SmartBuy (minimum transaction size of Rs 2,000)
2.5 percent cashback on all online spends (minimum transaction size of Rs 2,000)
1 percent Cash Back on all offline spends and wallet reloads (Minimum transaction size of Rs 100)
8 Complimentary Domestic Lounge Access per calendar year (2 in a quarter)
1 percent fuel surcharge waiver at all fuel stations(on minimum transaction of Rs 400. Max cashback of Rs 250 per statement cycle)
Cashback will be given in the form of CashPoints, which can be redeemed against the statement balance
Special Festive Offers on HDFC cards
Up to 22.5 percent cashback + No Cost EMI on Samsung Electronics, LG, Sony, Reliance Digital, Voltas, Godrej, Carrier, Whirlpool and others
Instant Discounts and cashbacks on Swiggy, Zomato and on Premium Brands like Louis Philippe, Peter England, Van Heusen, Adidas, Forever 21, Turtle etc. and on local shops as well at various locations10 percent Instant Discount + Extra Savings via Smart Buy on Amazon Great Indian Festival starting from October 17, 2020
|SBI SimplyCLICK
|10X Reward Points on online spends with exclusive partners (Amazon, BookMyShow, Cleartrip, Lenskart, Netmeds, UrbanClap) and 5X on all other online spends
1 Reward Point per Rs 100 on all other spends
E-vouchers worth Rs 2,000 on annual online spends of Rs 1 Lakh and Rs 2 Lakh
1 percent fuel surcharge waiver for each transaction between Rs 500 and Rs 3,000(Max surcharge waiver of Rs 100 per statement cycle, per credit card account)
Special Festive Offers on SBI credit cards10 percent instant discount at Flipkart. Valid till 21st October 2020
|Flipkart Axis Bank Buzz
|5 percent Cash Back on Flipkart, Myntra & 2GUD
4 percent Cash Back on preferred partners (cure.fit, goibibo, makemytrip, PVR and Uber)
1.5 percent Cash Back on all other categories
Cash Back will be directly credited in your credit card statement
4 complimentary lounge visits to select airport lounges within India per calendar year
1 percent fuel surcharge waiver on fuel purchases at all fuel stations (Valid for transactions between Rs 400 and Rs 4,000; Max benefits up to Rs 500 per month)Up to 20 percent off on dining at partner restaurants
|Amazon Pay ICICI
|5 percent cashback on Amazon.in for Amazon Prime
customers3 percent cashback on Amazon.in for Non-Prime customers2 percent back on 100+ Amazon Pay partner merchants1 percent back on all other purchases including shopping, dining, insurance, holidays, etc
(Over and above existing offers, if any. Earnings will be in form of Amazon Pay balance)
No expiry date for earnings
15 percent savings on dining bills at over 2,500 restaurants through Culinary Treats ProgrammeWaiver of 1 percent on fuel surcharge