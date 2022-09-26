Festive sales kick in: How to make most of Amazon and Flipkart deals and discounts

By Anshul

Mini Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2022 and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will be available till September 30. Here's how you can make the best use of all the deals offered by them

It is raining discounts, cashback, and offers as big brands, e-commerce companies, and retailers slug it out to woo customers in the festive season. Amazon India has started 'Great India Festival 2022’, while Flipkart is offering 'Big Billion Days Sale 2022’. And it is not easy to resist indulgence in shopping, however, you need to be cautious when it comes to spending money while making the most use of the offers.

Here are some smart shopping tips to make the most of the festive sales offers:

Cashing on on cashbacks

Cashbacks may be applicable on select product categories across e-commerce sites. So, it’s better to thoroughly check and purchase products that are eligible for cashback.

Compare rates across platforms

During the festive season, several e-commerce websites offer discounts and cashback. So, it’s better to check across platforms and go for the best deal.

Also, offline retailers have started offering festive sales. So, research as it may also save you perks when you go to the showroom for select purchases.

Plan your purchases in advance

You must plan the purchases by checking the offers on the website or the app in advance. There may be some deep-discount products that might be available for a few hours or until stocks last.

So, set up notifications on the shopping app in advance, and you will be notified when the discount kicks in.

Use cards and reward points

Amid the festive sale, Amazon is offering rewards up to Rs 2,500 on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and those who activate Amazon Pay Later can get flat Rs 150 cashback along with some instant credit. The e-commerce site has also partnered with SBI Bank to offer a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards, EMI transactions, no-cost EMI on debit and credit cards etc.

On the other side, Flipkart also offers discounts, cashback and pay later options. NBFCs and fintech players will offer eligible customers credit access to products.

So, it’s better to benefit from these offers.

Use the no-cost EMI option wisely

No-cost EMI is an offer by which you can pay the EMI provider only the product price, equally divided over their repayment timeline. However, there could be other charges involved.

So, check if you are paying a processing fee on your purchase. Some no-cost EMIs may charge a processing fee. Also, interest is not waived off in the case of a no-cost EMI, especially on shopping portals. The bank charges interest, and the seller may give an additional discount equal to the interest payable.