Festive bonanza: HDFC Bank, CSC to provide over 10,000 offers for rural India

HDFC Bank is all set to light up hearts in rural India this festive season. With almost a 10-fold increase from 2020, this year’s festive treats will come with more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans and easy EMIs.

The bank along with Common Service Centres (CSC) has launched the Festive Treats 3.0 campaign with the theme "Karo Har Dil Roshan". The theme is based on a belief that even the smallest of actions have a cascading effect and can transform the lives of other people. It has partnered with over 10,000 merchants and is trying to cater to the personal, business and agricultural requirements of Indians through CSC, its largest third-party distribution channel in India.

The bank will offer discounts to farmers who are looking to buy new tractors and other agricultural equipment. The bank is also offering personal loans at 10.25 percent interest, car loans at 7.50 percent interest and funding of up to 100 percent on tractor loans among other offers.

"Our VLEs have transformed the lives of many households. They are completely equipped to cater to all personal, Business and Agricultural requirements and have bridged the gap between India and Bharat with paperless journeys for Account opening and Loans." said Smita Bhagat, Group Head – Govt & Institutional Business, CSC, Start-ups and Inclusive Banking Group, HDFC Bank.

"With more than 10,000 offers for customers, shopkeepers, and farmers, it will drive the business of our village level entrepreneurs during the festival season. This initiative will also help citizens in rural areas to easily finance their purchases during the festive season," Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, Managing Director at CSC SPV said.