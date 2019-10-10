FD rates in October: SBI, PNB, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank

Fixed deposits are one of the many popular instruments for long-term savings and tax-saving purpose, mainly due to the safety of money and guaranteed returns. Banks have reduced their FD rates in line with lending rates, which many banks have linked with repo rate. As a result, banks also cut their interest rates when RBI reduces the repo rate. In October, many banks, including State Bank of India, have revised their FD rates. Here are the latest interest rates on fixed deposits of less than Rs 2 crore offered by SBI, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and HDFC Bank.

State Bank of India

India’s largest lender lowered interest rates on FDs, effective October 10. According to the revised rates, FDs for less than Rs 2 crore and with the tenor of 7 days to 45 days will have an interest rate of 4.5 percent and, for senior citizens, 5 percent. For the tenor of 5 years to up to 10 years, SBI offers FD rates of 6.25 percent and, for senior citizens, 6.75 percent.

Punjab National Bank

Effective October 1, FDs for less than Rs 2 crore and the tenor of 180 days to 270 days will earn interest of 6 percent and, for senior citizens, 6.5 percent. For the tenor of 5 years to up to 10 years, PNB has FD rates of 6.5 percent and, for senior citizens, 7 percent.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank revised its interest rates on fixed deposits from October 4. FDs for less than Rs 2 crore and with the tenor of 6 months to 9 months will give interest at the rate of 6.25 percent and, for senior citizens, 6.5 percent. For the tenor of 5 years to up to 10 years, Axis Bank offers FD rates of 6.75 percent and, for senior citizens, 7.25 percent.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank last revised their fixed deposit interest rates in September. According to the website, FDs for less than Rs 2 crore and with the tenor of 91 days to 6 months attract an interest rate of 5.65 percent and, for senior citizens, 6.15 percent. For the tenor of 5 years to up to 10 years, HDFC Bank offers FD rates of 6.9 percent and, for senior citizens, 7.4 percent.