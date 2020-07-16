Personal Finance FD interest rates: How returns offered by commercial banks, small finance banks, NBFCs compare? Updated : July 16, 2020 07:16 PM IST FDs are offered by public and private sector banks, small finance banks as well as non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The interest rates offered on FDs are subject to change from time to time, which also varies from lenders to lenders. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply