Father's Day 2021: Key reasons why health insurance may be the best gift for your Dad

With Fathers’ Day around the corner, the dilemma to choose a perfect gift for our fathers would have engulfed us all. What we all endeavour to do is select a gift that perfectly expresses our gratitude and love for that person whose care for us knows no boundaries. While there are countless options available, there is one that although does not immediately strike us, but without any doubts the most thoughtful of all; as it guarantees effortless access to quality healthcare. It can be called the gift of good health – comprehensive health insurance.

Fathers are the guardian angels who strive to protect us from all the obstacles that come our way. Their protective and caring instinct is rarely visible, for they hide it with their stern looks. Their love is the most undemonstrative that one may find. Their lives revolve around the happiness and joy of their children. They are willing to give their arms for the well-being of their children, and in the meanwhile, they keep ignoring priorities like health insurance.

While we cannot match the sacrifices and the efforts put by them to raise us, we must provide them with a healthy and stress-free life. They are bound to be surrounded by the uncertainties of health in their old age, the least we can do is provide for their healthcare expenditure.

As age progresses, their healthcare needs increase as well. In fact, in the golden years specifically, this is as important as the three necessities of life. Knowing that one has the financial wherewithal to manage unforeseen medical exigencies of any kind helps one live life without any worries. In addition, immediate access to a healthcare facility in crises helps in increasing chances of recovery and the facility of cashless hospitalization in any comprehensive health insurance plan does just that.

While numerous reasons make health insurance the best gift for our father, let us consider the five most prominent reasons-

1. Financial planning: Having a health insurance plan can help in better financial planning. When the insurance scheme has an adequate cover, one can focus on making long-term investments without being worried about saving for medical exigencies.

2. Age-related Health Risks: Lifestyle diseases can have serious implications in old age. Diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, respiratory problems and heart disease are nowadays affecting youngsters too and they can take a toll on the health of the elderly. Sedentary lifestyle, stress, pollution, unhealthy eating habits etc., are some of the contributing factors of lifestyle diseases. Health insurance can help them stay prepared to manage medical emergencies arising out of these lifestyle diseases. It would make them financially capable and stable.

3. Preparedness against rising healthcare expenditure and future contingencies: With each passing day, healthcare facilities are getting costlier, and price of necessary healthcare service is soaring. Economic inflation has had a severe impact on healthcare facilities, and medical expenses are escalating rapidly. Buying health insurance ahead of time would help one manage the future financial challenges when the need for medical intervention arises.

The second wave of COVID-19 gave a rude shock to many. Seeking quality healthcare facilities in these dire circumstances became difficult not only on the counts of availability but also affordability. Health insurance cover helped many during this unforeseen crisis, and the pandemic has motivated scores of people to opt for health insurance.

4. Tax benefits: While a health insurance plan would be of immense help to our parents, it would be equally helpful for us. The tax benefits associated with a health insurance scheme make it a prominent tax-saving instrument. Section 80 D of the Income Tax Act provides that one may save up to Rs 50,000 when buying a health insurance plan for parents above 60 years old and Rs 25,000 if the parents are below the age of 60 years.

5. Additional perks: A range of new-age benefits can be seen in plans today. Comprehensive plans include benefits & optional add-on covers like Unlimited automatic recharge of the sum Insured, Annual health check-up for all insured members, Increase in sum insured up to 150 percent in case of claim free years with No Claim Bonus (Super) and much more.

Gifting just any health insurance plan to your parents might not be ideal. Weighing the pros and cons of every available plan is necessary to decide on the best insurance plan. One must make sure that the scheme they are opting for offers a comprehensive set of core benefits. Among others, it must include in-patient hospitalisation to pre & post-hospitalization expenses. These days, alternative treatments and discounts on outpatient expenses like consultation, diagnostics and pharmacy purchases are also included in some plans.

Furthermore, purchasing a health insurance policy in the present situation is comfortable as many insurers have waived off the pre-policy compulsory health check-up requirement. Healthcare coverage is made available through a quick telephonic underwriting process and hence it would not be a cumbersome activity for our parents.

The author, Ajay Shah, is Director & Head – Retail Sales at Care Health Insurance (Formerly Religare Health Insurance). The views expressed are personal