7 money management tips for a new father

It may be daunting becoming a first-time parent. Your life stage changes and with that comes an overwhelming sense of responsibility as a protector and caregiver to your newborn. You start making audacious goals in providing the best possible solutions, money can buy, to fulfill each of your child’s life-stage needs, as you see them grow up.

Here are 7 powerful, yet simple steps, that can make you achieve those financial goals and help you set up your child in a world they could be self-reliant:

1. Understand your financial goals better. You need to look at the goals from a life-stage need perspective. Broadly they can be categorized under 5 key needs: securing lifestyle of family | child’s education | child’s marriage | planning for retirement | legacy planning. There could be others, which you may want to plan for, through various investment/savings options. Amongst others, you may have a need to provide for buying a house or a car in the short to medium term or purchase a health insurance policy (family floater) to take care of hospitalization expenses.

2. Define the time horizon or milestone dates when the goal(s) would need to be fulfilled. You need to be cognisant of the fact, that more than 80% of our financial goals are long-term in nature. We often make the mistake of putting our monies in short to medium-term investment tools, while thinking of fulfilling our long-term objectives. This is a fallacy, as inherently and more so with the new generation, we are impatient to comprehend investment horizons of 10 years & above (long-term).

3. Understand your risk appetite before you undertake the money management journey. You need to self-assess your intrinsic preferences and risk tolerance levels while you invest in multiple asset-class. There are varying risk to return payoffs and different sensitivities toward positive or negative returns, over a defined time horizon. You can utilize one of the several do-it-yourself online tools to evaluate your risk profile and ascertain whether you are a Conservative, Moderate, or aggressive investor.

4. Next, you need to plan for the most important life goal - securing lifestyle of your family. It is part of almost 100% of all financial plans unless you already have enough savings stacked up to help your family maintain their existing lifestyle, even in your absence. At the same point in time, you would also need to provide for either your child’s education or marriage, whichever you may have included in your original long-term financial goal/s that needed to be fulfilled in the next 10-20 years.

5. The optimum solution available to meet your financial objectives in today’s market is a life insurance policy. A life insurance plan can be structured in a manner, that meets both your present and future needs in the most tax-efficient manner, like no other financial instrument. To expand on the point – if you buy a life insurance policy that offers an insurance amount equivalent to your annual income replaced for the next 20 years (in case you are not around), as well, the same policy offers a future value (factoring an expected inflation rate) on maturity, equivalent to the quantum of money required either for child’s education or marriage (in case you are around), you are sorted with a single solution that meets both your present & future needs

6. Opting for a pure Term Life policy helps you suffice your fundamental life stage need of securing lifestyle of family. Here, the amount of insurance should be equivalent to the income replacement equation for the desired number of years. Alongside, in order to meet your short to medium-term financial goals, you may choose to allocate funds in Debt or Equity asset classes and within them put your monies in specific savings or investment tools depending on your risk appetite. For example, you may allocate the majority of your savings in either Equity Mutual Funds or invest in Shares if your risk profile is aggressive. Similarly, you may allocate the majority of your savings in Bank Fixed Deposits or Government guaranteed securities if you are a conservative investor and allocate 50:50 in both debt & equity asset classes if your risk profile is moderate.

7. Savings (+) Investments (+) Expenses = Income. Save first & Spend later! Always remember to keep aside a specific amount of money each month, earmarked as savings before you even start your expenses. Do not make the common mistake of saving the residual amount you are left with, post all your expenses for the month. This is critical to support your immediate financial needs, which has a time horizon of less than one year or for any emergency use. You should keep these savings, either in a bank account or money market funds that could be withdrawn instantly. This arrangement would act as a cushion in times of need and build a sense of comfort, while you go through your financial plan journey.

You should review your financial plan once every year, to incorporate any changes in your life-stage needs and then work towards fulfilling them. The more disciplined you become with money matters; the easier life gets.

It is always wise to plan and secure for favourable certainties in life. Follow these steps and you are on your way to fulfilling your child’s dreams and securing promises, toward your loved ones.

The author, Sunanda Roy, is Country Head – IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd for Bank of Baroda