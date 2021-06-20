Father's Day 2021: 5 reasons to buy comprehensive health insurance for your 'Dad'

Dads keep busy round the clock and always take care of us, often putting their health on the backbench. This Father’s Day, let’s give him a gift that will look out for his health for the future and offers peace of mind. Since medical costs are rising steadily, meeting healthcare expenses might put a strain on his finances. That is why it is better to insure your father under a comprehensive health insurance plan.

A comprehensive health insurance policy offers extensive coverage and acts as a financial pillow for medical emergencies.Unlike basic health insurance plans, a comprehensive policy covers outpatient and inpatient treatments, including consultations, medical tests, and hospital stays.

Here are 5 reasons you should consider gifting a comprehensive health policy for your father:

1. Provides Umbrella Cover

With age, you are susceptible to various diseases. A higher sum insured with nil or minimal sub limit for procedures, nil copayment shall provide wider protection. Moreover, plans with lesser waiting periods for pre-existing and listed diseases\procedures shall optimize the insurance benefits. Plans with maximum Cumulative Bonus multiplies the cover. Such plans also have features such as Patient care at home, emergency medical evacuation, etc., to assist you in case of emergencies.

2. Comprehensive health policy gives you the option to reload your sum insured

With age, you are susceptible to various diseases. If you exhaust the entire sum insured amount in a particular year, then a comprehensive insurance policy that has the benefit of “Reload of Sums Insured” gives you the benefit of reloading your sum insured. For example, your dad has been hospitalized for the first time in a year, and he ends up making an insurance claim of Rs 2 lakh against his existing sum insured of Rs 2 lakh. So, if he is hospitalized again in the same year and has to pay Rs 1 lakh as the healthcare bill, the insurer will recharge his sum insured of Rs 2 lakh to pay Rs 1 lakh and the future claims up to the recharge sum insured.

3. Covers regular medical checkups

In order to avert any medical emergencies, timely diagnostics is essential. Your father must get screened regularly so that health conditions are detected at the earliest. This will aid in better management of medical conditions and ailments which can later prove to be fatal. A comprehensive health policy generally offers regular annual checkups. One can also get benefits like ambulance coverage, coverage for daycare surgeries.

4. Covers Day care procedures& Treatment taken abroad

Day Care Treatments refer to treatments done under general or local anesthesia in a hospital or a daycare center and take less than 24 hours. Treatments like dialysis, chemotherapy, angiography, radiotherapy, eye surgery, lithotripsy, etc., come under day care procedures and are covered under a comprehensive policy. The more the number of procedures covered under day care procedures the better it is for the insured person. There are policies that allow treatment taken abroad especially for certain listed critical medical conditions. It is good to opt for such policies.

5. Provides cashless mediclaim facility

Comprehensive policies offer cashless treatment facilities in their network hospitals, which means your father won’t have the financial burden to pay for the hospitalization if you are not around. The company itself will settle the claim. Insurers have a list of their network hospitals where they provide cashless facilities; your father will be able to get treatment in any of these hospitals through cashless mode.

The author, Dr. Shreeraj Deshpande, is Chief Operating Officer at Future Generali India Insurance. The views expressed are personal