FAQ: What is Jeevan Pramaan? Are you eligible to avail life certificate? All your queries answered here

All government pensioners need to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra to receive a pension without any breaks. It is a biometric-enabled Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate for pensioners.

The digital life certificate acts as proof that the pensioner is still alive. The certificate has to be shown before an authorised pension distributor or agency, after which the pension is credited to their account.

As the last date for submitting the Jeevan Pramaan Patra is November 30 this year, here are some important questions answered.

What are the necessary documents to generate Jeevan Pramaan?

The Pensioner has to provide Aadhaar Number, Name, Mobile Number and self declared Pension Related Information like PPO Number, Pension Account number, Bank details, Name of Pension Sanctioning Authority, Pension Disbursing Authority, etc. The pensioner has to also provide his/her biometrics either Iris or Fingerprint.

Who is eligible for Jeevan Pramaan?

A pensioner whose Pension Sanctioning Authority (PSA) is onboarded on to Jeevan Pramaan is eligible for Jeevan Pramaan.

Who is not eligible for Jeevan Pramaan?

A pensioner who is re-employed or re-married is not eligible to make Jeevan Pramaan. They are required to submit the Life Certificate the conventional way to their Pension Disbursing Authority.

Is the Pramaan ID/Jeevan Pramaan valid for life?

The Pramaan ID/Jeevan Pramaan is not valid for life. The validity period is as per rules specified by the Pension Sanctioning Authority. Once the validity period is over, a new Jeevan Pramaan Certificate needs to be obtained.

How can one know whether the Digital Life Certificate has been accepted or rejected?

One needs to download the DLC from the https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in portal to know the status.

What should one do if Jeevan Pramaan is rejected?

One needs to contact Pension Disbursing Agency. Jeevan Pramaan is rejected in case wrong particulars are provided by pensioner while generating the digital life certificate. A new Jeevan Pramaan is to be generated by providing all correct information and biometrics.

Is Aadhaar number mandatory to generate Jeevan Pramaan?

Yes, Aadhaar number or VID is a must for generating/obtaining the Jeevan Pramaan.