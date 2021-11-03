I-T dept rolls out new AIS: How to download, what it means for taxpayers and other questions answered

The Income Tax department has recently rolled out a new annual information statement (AIS) on its portal that gives a simplified taxpayer information summary (TIS). The statement includes additional information related to interest, dividend, securities transactions, mutual fund transactions and foreign remittance information.

Here's everything you need to know about this statement:

What exactly is Annual Information Statement (AIS)?

As we know, Income Tax department earlier used statement 26AS. However, AIS is a more detailed one with information on savings interest, all mutual fund transactions during the year, etc.

Does that mean 26AS will be stopped?

No, one gets both 26AS as well as AIS now.

"Both put together, Income Tax department will know all financial transactions of taxpayers," said Manoj Nagpal, MD and CEO at Outlook Asia Capital.

How is AIS different from 26AS?

According to Shailesh Kumar, partner at Nangia & Co LLP, in comparison with Form 26AS , AIS is a more comprehensive single reference document for taxpayers which can also be modified by the taxpayer if he/she believes the information reported is incorrect.

How to access AIS?

In a series of tweets, Nagpal of Outlook Asia Capital mentioned these steps to access AIS:

a) Log into http://incometax.gov.in

b) Go to 'Services' tab

c) Last option on this tab is the AIS option. When taxpayers click on the AIS option in the dropdown, it opens a new tab with these options: 1. Tax Information Summary (TIS) (Left) and 2. AIS (Right). TIS is a summary of the statement while AIS is the detailed document.

One can download both. On downloading, one gets a PDF statement which is password protected. The password will be your PAN (in capital letters) + date of birth.

How can taxpayers use AIS?

Kapil Rana, Founder & Chairman, HostBooks Limited, said one can check the details available in the AIS while filing ITR. A simplified TIS shows aggregated value for the taxpayer for ease of filing return.

“The TIS shows the processed value and derived value (after considering taxpayer’s feedback). The derived information in TIS will be used for pre-filling of return (pre-filling will be enabled in a phased manner),” Rana said while talking to CNBC-TV18.

How will taxpayers benefit from the new AIS?

In an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18, Sandeep Sehgal, Director- Tax and Regulatory, AKM Global, said that is clear that the intention of the government through the new AIS is to make things simple for the taxpayers by providing them with a comprehensive view of all the transactions including critical ones that they undertake during the year with a facility to submit online feedback in case taxpayers feel that the information is incorrect, relates to other person/year, or is duplicate etc.

The number of people furnishing income-tax returns, Sehgal said, has seen an increased trend already and steps like these by the government would motivate more taxpayers to file their taxes and do all the compliances on time.

“Overall, it would benefit both the government and the taxpayers,” he said.

What factors should taxpayers keep in mind while using AIS?

AIS includes details over and above TDS, TCS but it only captures the information available to the Income Tax department. It contains details relating to most of the financial transactions during the financial year but it does not mean that these details are taxpayer’s income, Rana said.

He said that the information cannot be missed while filing ITR which may attract legal actions and penalties in future.

"Taxpayers need to be careful while filing ITR. AIS information cannot be missed and other relevant details which are not covered in the AIS shall also be reported in the ITR. Government also suggested that if information provided in the AIS and information available in the form 26AS has variation then taxpayer may refer form 26AS details," he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.