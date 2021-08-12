Fad or Fact: ESG must be at the core of your investments

In the post-pandemic world, ESG has become crucial as it takes non-linear risks into account which helps investors make better choices and sustainable investments.
To get a deeper insight into why investors should look for ESG compliance and the journey of ESG investment in terms of profitability, CNBC-TV18's Sumaira Abidi brings in Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited, and Soumya Rajan, Founder & CEO, Waterfield Advisors. In this webinar, these experts talk about why Indian investors should consider ESG and how it scores over traditional investment models.
Session highlights: