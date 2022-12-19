Homepersonal finance news

Fact Check | Will Rs 1,000 notes come back from Jan 2023? Here's the truth

Fact Check | Will Rs 1,000 notes come back from Jan 2023? Here's the truth

2 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Dec 19, 2022 1:15:28 PM IST (Published)

It must be noted that Rs 1,000 notes were withdrawn from circulation as part of government's demonetisation drive to fight the menace of fake currency notes, terror financing, black money and tax evasion. What's the current status? Read here

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

banknotesRs 1000 noteRs 1000 notesRs 2000 notes