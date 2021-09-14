Facing liquidity issues? Here are 10 platforms that allow you to 'buy now, pay later'

Buy now pay later aka BNPL is emerging as India's fastest-growing e-commerce online payment service. It allows borrowers to keep buying the stuff they need and pay at a later date.

With this, customers can make essential purchases along with a 15 to 30-day cushion for repayments without worrying about salary irregularities. Additionally, users can monitor all transactions diligently with BNPL and choose a smart repayment tenure.

Here are a few players that can offers ‘buy now pay later’ option:

Simpl

Simpl is a short-ticket mobile-first lending platform that gives users a custom credit limit in the range of Rs 2,000 – Rs 20,000. It lets users add all bills into one, which they can pay in one go. The bills are generated every two weeks - on the 15th, and on the 30th/31st.

LazyPay

LazyPay is a payment service that lets users get credit online. Customers are required to enter their mobile number and discover their unique credit limit. It claims to offer an interest-free credit period of up to 15 days.

Ola Money Postpaid

OlaMoney Postpaid is a way to pay for Ola rides and other online services. Users can continue to pay using OlaMoney Postpaid for up to 15/30 days (depending on their billing cycle) or till they exhaust their OlaMoney Postpaid limit, whichever is earlier.

It is extended to a select few users on an invite-only basis.

ZestMoney

This is a consumer lending fintech company that allows users to pay EMI even if they do not have a credit card. Using its completely online process, one can pay for their entire cart amount in EMIs of choice as and when made available.

The company claims that loans taken through their platform have some of the highest approval rates and zero pre-closure charges.

Paytm postpaid

This is like a pre-approved and instant credit for select customers of Paytm. It can be only used to make online/offline rupee-denominated purchases from select merchant websites or outlets which are enabled to receive payments by using the Paytm platform.

All Paytm postpaid users are billed on a monthly basis for all purchases made using this. The statement of account is available on the Paytm platform on the 1st of every month for the transactions made during the preceding month and also on email if the email is updated on the Paytm platform.

Amazon Pay Later

Amazon Pay Later is the way to get instant credit, via a completely digital process, for purchases using EMI on the Amazon website.

Using this, users can pay later next month or over EMIs ranging from 3 to 12 months. They can track purchases, repayments, and limits history from a dashboard for this payment mode.

Flipkart Pay Later

Flipkart Pay Later lets users buy products, experience using them, and then pay for them before the 5th of the next month with zero additional charges. With this, one can bunch up payments and clear them all at once.

Capital float

Capital Float is also a 'Buy Now Pay Later' and credit platform serving the financial needs of salaried and self-employed individuals. It claims to offer finance to consumers shopping online through numerous partnerships. It also provides digital credit to individuals for their personal and business needs.

Uni

Fintech startup Uni recently launched its pay later card called Pay 1/3rd and it claims to be the longest interest-free credit period card in the market. The card automatically splits the transactions into 1/3rd, allowing consumers to pay their monthly spending in three parts over three months for no extra charges. Or they could pay upfront and get one percent cash back.

Slice

Slice provides millennials with a credit line starting from Rs 10,000 up to Rs 10 lakh. Through the slice app, one can have control of their card – track their expenses, and repayment schedule and the card can also be used across millions of merchants as it runs on the Visa network.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.