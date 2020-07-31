Personal Finance Facing funds shortage? Use these loans to tide over your liquidity woes Updated : July 31, 2020 12:45 PM IST The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted economic activity and disrupted finances of many. While people may be facing liquidity shortage, there are some options which can be considered to provide the much-needed additional money. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply