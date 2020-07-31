Facing funds shortage? Use these loans to tide over your liquidity woes

The coronavirus pandemic has severely impacted economic activity and disrupted the finances of many. While people may be facing a liquidity shortage, there are some options that can be considered to provide much-needed additional money.

Here are some of the options:

Gold loan

For liquidity, people can also take loans against gold, which comes at a lower interest rate than personal loans. Several banks have recently launched new gold loan schemes for those who may need funds for emergency.

COVID-19 specific banks loan

Several banks have also launched new personal loan schemes. These loans come with relaxed norms for customers and are primarily offered to existing customers requiring emergency funds to tackle cash flow disruptions.

Loan against cars

Under this, users can pledge the car so that they can get a loan to meet the immediate financial requirements. Those who want lower EMI can opt for longer repayment options which can go from one year to five years, according to CarDekho.

Pre-approved loans against credit cards

Pre-approved loans against credit cards can help in quick processing and disbursal of loans. Credit cardholders having a good repayment history can consider taking it. The interest rates of these loans start at as low as 11 percent and tenure can range from 6 months to 5 years, according to Naveen Kukreja, CEO and co-founder, Paisabazaar.

Loan against PPF

Those who hold the PPF account can take a loan between third and fifth years of the scheme. The loan amount can be a maximum of 25 percent of the second year immediately after the loan application year. A second loan can be taken before the sixth year if the first loan is repaid fully.

Loan against insurance

Loans against insurance policies can be availed in case one pledges specific traditional policies like money back and endowment policies. The repayment procedure and interest rates differ based on the lender from whom the policyholder wishes to take the loan.

Loan against mutual funds

This loan can be received against equity or hybrid mutual funds by approaching any bank or non-banking financial company (NBFC). The loan amount, in this case, largely depends on the value of the mutual fund units to be used against the loan.

Loan against fixed deposit

Loan against the fixed deposit (FD) is a type of secured loan that allows customers to use deposits as security and get a loan against them. It is done in the form of an overdraft facility or as a demand loan.