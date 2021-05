Failing to repay the entire credit card bill by its due date can attract hefty finance charges of 23-49 percent p.a. on the unpaid proportion. In case you also fail to pay the minimum amount due, you will additionally incur a late payment fee, depending on the amount of unpaid dues. Your credit score may also take a hit in process.

Here I will list four smart ways to manage your credit card repayment burden at lower cost:

Convert outstanding balance into EMIs

Card users facing difficulties in repaying their credit card bill can convert their entire dues into EMI. This way, you can repay the outstanding dues in smaller tranches in the form of EMIs, depending on your repayment capacity and the tenure offered by the card issuer. The interest rate of EMI conversion are significantly lower than the hefty finance charges levied on the unpaid credit card dues. The tenure of such EMI conversions can range between 3 months to 60 months, depending on the card issuer.

Convert big ticket purchases into EMIs

Credit card issuers also allow their card users to convert select transactions beyond a pre-specified threshold amount into EMIs. Exercising this option can be helpful if you wish to convert only specific eligible transaction(s) and not the entire outstanding dues into EMIs. This facility comes with repayment tenure usually ranging between 3-48 months and involves lower interest cost vis-a-vis the hefty finance charges.

Irrespective of whether you convert your entire balance or specific transactions, credit card issuers usually levy processing fees for availing EMI conversion facilities.

Transfer your outstanding dues to another credit card at lower cost

Credit card balance transfer option allows card users to transfer their existing dues to another credit card issuer – either of a new card or an existing one -- at lower or nil finance charges. The transferee card issuers usually offer a promotional interest period for a few months during which it charges lower or nil finance charges on the outstanding dues. This allows cardholders to work around their finances and arrange funds for the repayment of the transferred balance. Note, that once the promotional interest period gets over, the unpaid transferred balance will begin incurring usual finance charges applicable for the transferee card.

Some credit card issuers also offer the facility of converting the transferred credit card balance into EMIs. This option is helpful if your existing card issuer(s) either refuse EMI conversion or are charging higher interest rates for it. Even credit card users lacking the capacity to repay the entire transferred credit card balance within the promotional period can also opt for a balance transfer on EMIs.

Alternative financing options

Credit cardholders struggling to repay their outstanding credit card dues should also factor in the interest cost of alternative financing options like personal loans, gold loans and top-up home loans. Cardholders having a good credit profile are likely to get personal loans at a lower interest rate than credit card EMI conversions.

For existing home loan borrowers, availing of top-up home loans would most likely be the least costly option. The interest rate of top-up home loans would usually be the interest rate charged on the existing home loan or a notch higher. Their loan tenure too can be up to 15 years depending on the residual home loan tenure.

You can also pay off your credit card dues by availing gold loans, provided you have a significant value of gold jewellery. Gold loans also offer greater repayment flexibility as most gold loans offer repayment options in addition to the usual EMI mode. Lenders allow repayments in bullet repayment mode or the borrower can just repay the interest amount upfront, and pay off the principal component at the end of the loan tenure. Such flexible repayment options can especially be beneficial if the borrower lacks uniform cash flow.

Consider applying for loan against securities if you have existing investments for long-term financial goals. These loans are offered against the collateral of shares, ETFs, mutual funds, NSC, bonds, KVPs, life insurance policies, etc. The borrower continues to receive the credit of interest, bonuses, dividends, etc on the pledged securities during the loan tenure. While borrowers are generally required to service the interest component each month, they are free to repay the principal amount as per their cash flow, till the maturity of tenure of their overdraft facility and without incurring any prepayment charges.