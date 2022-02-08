Explained: What is CoinSwitch's recurring buy plan; how to use it for best crypto returns

CoinSwitch Kuber, one of India’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has introduced a new cryptocurrency buying plan for its users. Under the new plan, the users of the platform will be able to systematically invest from over 80 popular digital coins with a set amount of investment each month over a long period of time.

The plan, known as a recurring buy plan (RBP), will be a systematic way for investors to purchase small amounts of cryptocurrency in a regular manner.

“At CoinSwitch, we want to help users across their financial journey. Crypto is an emerging but attractive asset class and has a higher degree of volatility in comparison to traditional assets. Recurring buy plan allows users experience the power of compounding by systematically buying cryptos and making regular, distributed purchases,” said Ashish Singhal, Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

“As more Indians continue to diversify their investment portfolio with crypto, the CoinSwitch recurring buy plan will allow long-term investors to invest systematically and avoid the impulse to time the market and make emotional trading decisions. It will also empower users with a lower risk profile to explore this new asset class,” Singhal added.

The release of the plan comes just a few days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 30 percent tax, excluding cess and surcharges, on income from all virtual assets during the budget presentation.

What is the plan?

Under the RBP, investors will be able to systematically invest a certain amount over a long period in over 80 coins. Much like a systematic investment plan (SIP), the RBP will invest a consistent sum of money in the virtual coin of their choice. So far, the RBP is available for over 80 coins, including popular ones like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.

The RBP will allow investors to beat volatility and avoid impulsive decisions since a set amount will be invested in a coin regardless of whether its value is currently in a slump or a rally. This reduces the volatility that an investor has to face while also maximising safe returns.

Also read: Britain to curb marketing of crypto investments

The RBP is based on the same principles as the dollar-cost averaging (DCA) investment strategy where an investor invests the same amount of money regularly in the same asset over a long period of time.