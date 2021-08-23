Explained: What taxpayers encounter as new I-T portal glitches continue?

As taxpayers continue to face issues while filing their income tax on the new e-filing portal created by the Bengaluru-based software giant Infosys, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has summoned Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh today (August 23).

The tax portal, launched on June 7, has been reporting multiple issues since its launch and for the last two days, the portal has become unavailable.

In a tweet on Sunday (August 22), the Income Tax Department said, "Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD & CEO, Infosys, on 23/08/2021 to explain to FM as to why even after 2.5 months since the launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in it have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available."

Meanwhile, Infosys, in its latest tweet, has said, "The emergency maintenance of the @IncomeTaxIndia portal has concluded and the portal is live. We regret any inconvenience caused to taxpayers."

Speaking on the glitches in the portal, www.incometax.gov.in , Finance Minister Sitharaman had said last week, "The glitches on the new site are expected to be fixed entirely in the next two-three weeks... I have been reminding Infosys constantly and Nandan Nilekani is giving me assurances that they will sort it out."

The Central government has already paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal between January 2019 and June 2021.

The glitches taxpayers encounter

While filing IT returns on the new portal, taxpayers have reported its inability to generate an OTP for Aadhaar validation. Also, the portal is often unable to link old data for past returns. In addition to password generation glitches, several people have also encountered issues in filing returns. Many taxpayers are also complaining that the portal is running extremely slow.

Netizens have now started taking potshots at Infosys for rolling out an IT portal with several issues. A Twitter user, CA Parth Bhayani (@bhayani93), wrote, "Then You don't need a CA to file your ITR; Now Even CAs are unable to file ITR return".

People have been complaining about the wastage of time in filing returns on the new portal. The deadline to file IT returns is September 30.

ALSO READ | Income tax portal live after emergency maintenance, says Infosys

Earlier, Sitharaman had informed the Parliament that Infosys has acknowledged the technical issues and is working to mitigate them. This was also followed by a meeting between finance ministry officials, Infosys officials and stakeholders including chartered accountants.

Besides the IT portal, Infosys has also been given the contract (worth $50 million) to implement the Ministry of Corporate Affairs’ MCA21 v2 portal and a Rs 1,380 crore contract to develop the IT backbone for the Goods and Services Tax Network.