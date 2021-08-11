Explained: What is SIP insure and how it works?

If you believe investing in mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs) is a smart saving tool, here's some good news. Your mutual fund SIP might include free life insurance coverage.

Several mutual fund houses offer free term life insurance as an additional feature to people who invest in their schemes through SIP. This is called SIP insure, which essentially acts as a top-up for the existing insurance plan of investors.

How SIP insure works?

Under insurance-linked funds, the mutual funds offer group term insurance cover to investors without any extra cost. The life insurance coverage is linked to the amount of SIP and continues until the investor holds the investment.

According to Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, Clear, the investor gets mortality cover (death benefit) ranging from 20 to 120 times the monthly SIP on a demise within the SIP tenure.

“For example, AMC's offer a life insurance cover of 20 times the monthly SIP in the first year, 75 times the monthly SIP in the second year and 120 times the monthly SIP in the third year up to a maximum amount usually Rs 50 lakh. Many AMCs offer free life insurance only if investors opt for the SIP with a tenure of 36 months,” Gupta explains.

Which fund houses are currently providing it?

As per Anurag Garg, CEO and Co-founder at Nivesh.com, fund houses like Nippon, Axis and PGIM provide free life insurance cover for some of their schemes (usually equity and equity-linked hybrid schemes) along with SIPs.

Is there any minimum and maximum entry age for SIP insure?

Garg of Nivesh.com tells that there is a minimum and maximum entry age specified by mutual funds, which could vary from fund to fund. For example, the minimum entry age is 18 years and the maximum is 51 years and the insurance cover will cease at the age of 55 in the case of Nippon India Mutual Fund.

When does this coverage terminate?

SIP insure coverage will terminate on redemption of the investment by the investor.

What benefits do investors get with SIP insure?

The insurance cover with SIP insure begins when investors start their SIP instalments. There is no waiting period.

Citing Nippon India Mutual Fund’s example, Garg explains that the insurance coverage is 10x of SIP instalment amount for the first year, 50x in the second year and 120x from 3rd year onwards. The maximum cap is Rs 50 lakh. If the SIP amount is Rs 10,000, then the investor will be entitled to the following insurance coverage:

Year 1: Rs. 10,000 x 10 = Rs 1,00,000

Year 2: Rs. 10,000 x 50 = Rs 5,00,000

Year 3: Rs. 10,000 x 120 = Rs 12,00,000

Garg adds that if the instalment amount was Rs 1,00,000 per month, then the maximum amount of cover would be restricted to Rs 50 lakh.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.