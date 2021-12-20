Explained: What is room rent limit in health insurance and how should one choose it?

Health insurance plays an important role in one's life by providing protection in case of accident or illness. There are several aspects in a health insurance that one needs to have a lot of clarification. One of these being the room rent limit.

So, what exactly is a room rent limit?

To be precise, the room rent limit in the health insurance plan is the limit up to which the insured’s hospital room or bed charges are covered. This limit is usually around 1 to 2 percent (per day) of the total sum assured, said Rakesh Goyal, director at Probus Insurance while talking to CNBC-TV18.

"For instance, if the total sum assured that the insured has opted for is Rs 4 lakh, then the hospital would cover up to Rs 4,000 (1 percent of the total sum assured) per day of the total room rent expenses incurred. Moreover, other expenses such as doctor visits, nursing charges etc are proportionately equivalent to the type of room selected or room rent," Goyal said.

How many types of room rent coverage are available in a health insurance?

There are four types of room rent coverage - room rent without sub-limits, room rent with co-payments, room rent cover with specified room types and room rent without sub-limits as an add-on cover.

And, which one is the most preferred option?

The room rent without sub-limits is the most preferential option as it offers the benefit to choose the most desired room without the limitation of room rents, said Goyal.

"Room rent with co-payments, on the other hand, helps the insured to pay only for the expenses incurred over and above the limit set on a co-payment basis. Meanwhile, room rent cover with specified room type allows the insured to choose between the options offered by the insurers for selecting the specific room types (twin sharing bed or private). Lastly, room rent without sub-limit as an add-on cover, which is not a default feature, can be opted for by paying some additional amount,” Goyal explained.

What factors should one consider while looking at room rent limit?

It's important to note that the cost for treatment has increased lately with rise in medical technology and this can have a direct impact on hospital’s room rent, said Ankit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder at InsuranceDekho while talking to CNBC-TV18.

"If someone bought a policy with a standard room rent condition of 1 percent or 2 percent then the same will not be worthwhile for the longer term and customers will have to bear a big amount of hospital bills from their own pocket. A proportionate deduction clause in the health insurance policy will allow the insurer to deduct a proportionate amount in all associated treatment charges in the same ratio of room rent limit exceeded. So, it's better if customers go with the plan which doesn’t have room rent capping and hospital bills are settled on an actual basis with any proportionate deduction," said Agrawal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.