Personal Finance Explained: What is loan against securities and should you avail it? Updated : November 19, 2020 12:54 PM IST This type of loan allows borrowers to raise funds against shares, mutual funds, or life insurance policies instantly without selling them. The most popular term used to describe this type of loan is a "collateral backed loan" or a "secured loan".