Explained: What is index-linked annuity and how it works?

The Insurance Regulatory Authority of India (IRDAI) has constituted a committee for the purpose of examining the need for index-linked annuities. An index-linked annuity, as the name suggests, uses a stock market index to determine gains and losses. It has the ability to set the maximum loss an investor is willing to tolerate.

What exactly is an index-linked annuity?

According to Rakesh Goyal, Director, Probus Insurance, this is an annuity that is tied to the performance of a particular market index. These annuities are like a contract between the buyers and the insurance companies.

They are distributed and regulated in the same way as that of a fixed annuity.

How risky is it?

As per Goyal, index-linked annuity comes with some downsizing risks but it is less risky than other strategies.

How do they work?

In an index-linked annuity, investors put in the money and the interest that he/she earns is linked to the performance of an index.

The investor can get the amount invested back along with some interest after the end of the surrender period.

How much return one can expect with these?

According to Goyal, an index-linked annuity has a floor zero which means that the consumer can even get zero interest during the downturn of the market index.

Here, the returns are linked to benchmark indices.

Some experts believe that for the longer-term horizon, the returns are expected in the range of 10-12 percent. The fund managed under this is invested in a passively managed fund that buys and holds securities of a benchmark index.

The fund manager follows the index and does not use their own discretion.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.