Explained: What are advance tax, TDS, TCS and self-assessment tax? Updated : May 18, 2021 13:37:41 IST Assessing transactions in a financial year to know the accurate tax liability may seem possible only post facto. That is why income for a financial year is ‘assessed’ and tax returns are filed in an ‘assessment year’ which immediately follows the financial year. Published : May 18, 2021 01:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply