Explained: Tax benefits that can be claimed on your home loan Updated : March 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST While easy access to loans help individuals realize their dream, buying a home is also encouraged by way of tax benefits. Understanding these benefits can be useful in our tax planning and must be included as one of the important factors to consider. Published : March 24, 2021 03:49 PM IST