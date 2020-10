Investments in mutual funds have emerged as one of the most popular avenues for the purpose of tax savings. There are two ways through which one can avail of tax benefits by investing in mutual funds. The first is by investing in Equity Link Savings Scheme (ELSS) and the second is by investing in equity or debt mutual funds.

Equity Link Savings Scheme Mutual Funds (ELSS)

Investments of up to Rs 1.5 lakh done in ELSS are eligible for a tax deduction. This type of funds has a short lock-in of 3 years.

According to Mohit Bhatia, Head—Sales and Marketing, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund, being an equity-linked product, ELSS has a high potential of creating wealth over the longer term.

“These schemes are more transparent than their counterparts due to regular disclosure of portfolios, scheme expense ratios, the publication of daily NAVs, etc. The costs involved while investing is lower than the comparable options. Performance can be easily judged based on the NAV movement and dividend receipts," he explains.

With ELSS MF schemes, investors get an option to invest as little as Rs 500 per month through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), thereby making it less stressful on investors’ pockets too.

Investment in equity/debt mutual funds

While comparing an investment in equity mutual funds to direct investments, the former aids in reducing taxation. It is reduced to 10 percent if a person invests for over a year and 15 percent if the investment is made for under a year.

Arpit Arora, Passive Income Coach and Founder, AskTheWiseGuy explains this with an example.

“Let’s consider a scenario where someone lends money to a friend at 12 percent interest and parallelly invests the same amount into an equity-based mutual fund. After one year in the equity mutual fund, the individual must pay only 10 percent taxes (assuming they only grow by 10 percent). Deducting that 10 percent in tax accounts to a net return of 9 percent. However, in the case of lending the money to a friend who is giving them a fixed income of 12 percent a year the person must pay full tax on that income. Considering that they are in the 30 percent-plus taxation category the taxation on 12 percent is going to be 3.6 percent. Thus, the net return is going to be less along with full capital risk," he elaborates.

An important clause to add here is that up to Rs 1 lakh of long-term capital gain, which is an investment over a year is tax-free.

"If someone made Rs 3 lakh in long term capital gains in equity, they only have to pay 10 percent tax on Rs 2 lakh (which is after 1 lakh where no tax is required to be paid). That way the overall taxation is even less than 10 percent," Arora explains.

For debt funds, taxation is different.

Any income derived from debt funds up to three years is categorised as direct income, i.e., the same situation as lending money to a friend. However, if the investment is for over three years then the gains are taxed at 20 percent after indexation (the rate of inflation). This tax on average comes down to 5-10 percent.

So, according to Arora, if a person holds a debt mutual fund for three years, the maximum size of the tax will not be more than 10 percent.

By investing in mutual funds people are able to save on taxation and by choosing the right funds they will be able to safeguard capital, reduce tax and eventually generate more net return after taxes.