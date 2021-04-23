Explained: Significance of different car insurance add-ons Updated : April 23, 2021 09:46 AM IST Purchasing the right car insurance plan is extremely necessary for you to make sure that your car is protected against all road mishaps. One of the most common mistakes that people make while buying a car insurance policy is that they don’t spend enough time understanding the intricacies of the policy. Published : April 23, 2021 09:46 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply