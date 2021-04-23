Explained: Significance of different car insurance add-ons

Purchasing the right car insurance plan is extremely necessary for you to make sure that your car is protected against all road mishaps. One of the most common mistakes that people make while buying a car insurance policy is that they don’t spend enough time understanding the intricacies of the policy.

Car owners insure their car without giving a second thought and end up in financial trouble at the time of claim. However by paying a little extra, one can get add-on covers that provide added benefits and keep your car secure. Insurance companies today offer a wide range of Add-On Covers so that you can protect your car according to your requirements. To choose the ideal riders for your car it is important for you to understand some crucial add-on covers which should be chosen for the complete protection of your car.

Following is the list of different add-ons and their benefits to help you understand how significant it is in increasing the cover of your car insurance policy:

Engine Protection Cover

If you are staying in an area that is prone to flooding during the rains, this add-on cover is a must for you. This cover provides coverage against damage to the engine of the vehicle due to water ingression leading to hydrostatic lock. It also covers cases like leakage of lubricating oil and damage to the gearbox.

Return to Invoice

This add-on covers the gap between the insured declared value and the invoice value of the car. This add-on is not to be used to claim for repairs and small damages. It is used to retrieve the financial loss of a stolen car or a car that has been damaged beyond repair.

Cost of Consumables

If the vehicle meets with an accident, the insurers exclude the cost of consumable replaced such as nuts and bolts, engine oil, bearings and so on in standard motor insurance policy. If you opt for this add-on, the value of such consumables will be included in the claim amount.

Multi-car Benefit

This cover is applicable if it is shown on the insured schedule for the additional car/cars which you own. The insurer will extend the add on benefits on additional car/cars at applicable rates

Zero Depreciation Cover

This add-on is highly recommended for new cars, as this is helpful to reduce the cost of losses you may otherwise have to bear due to the wear and tear of replaced parts plastic/rubber, fibre, metal and paint material. Also known as nil depreciation cover, it leaves out the depreciation factor from the coverage, giving you the complete value.

Accessories Cover

If you have customises your car, ensure that the changes made to the car do not nullify the insurance, e.g. Modifications made to the engine or mechanical setups usually do not come under the standard cover. Additionally, there is a limit to the value of customization that can be insured under any policy.

Daily Expense Reimbursement

This offers to pay a daily reimbursement to help meet the cost of hired transport while your car is under repair in consequence of a valid claim for covered perils.

Personal Belonging Cover

If you travel in car with your expensive gadgets such as laptop, tablet, smartphone, etc. these gadgets can also be damaged if the car is involved in an accident. Damage to such gadgets is not covered under a vehicle insurance policy unless you have a Personal Belonging Cover.

No Claim Bonus (NCB) protector

This offers no effect on NCB if a claim for only Glass/ plastic/ rubber/ fiber parts for repairs rather than replacement is opted.

Key Replacement Cover

An insurer will reimburse for the cost of replacing Insured vehicle keys that are Lost or Stolen. The covered cost is limited to the money Insured paid to a locksmith to produce a new key.

Emergency Roadside Assistance

With this, the insurer provides certain emergency services like refuelling, towing, change of flat tyre, mechanic’s services and so on in case the car breaks down. It is wiser to opt for Emergency Assistance Cover which helps in case of a breakdown, especially if you are stranded alone.

These add-on covers, in exchange for a little extra premium, add more value to your Motor Insurance Policy. In addition to your main car insurance policy, it is possible to customize your plan with add-ons that meet your specific needs.

Add-on covers are provided with a Package Policy only. Unlike earlier times when motor insurance providers only offered a general car insurance policy, today there are a multitude of optional covers to strengthen your insurance policy. These add-on covers offer insurance for damages and events in addition to a third party or own damage cover.