Explained: SEBI’s move to restrict mutual funds investments in AT-1 bonds

Updated : March 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST

Earlier this week, market regulator SEBI said that effective April 1, mutual fund schemes cannot have more than 10 percent of their assets under management in perpetual or Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds.
Published : March 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST

