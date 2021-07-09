Explained: Income from house properties and taxation

From a tax standpoint, there are two categories of house property: self-occupied property (SOP) and let-out property. For income tax purposes, any residential property that is utilised as one's primary residence is categorised as self-occupied property, while a house property that is rented for the entire or part of the year is classified as a let-out house property.

During the FY20 budget, the Finance Minister declared that homeowners could claim two properties as self-occupied.

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com, in this case, an individual can claim both houses as self-occupied properties, and the gross annual value for both will be NIL.

“Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, an individual can claim up to Rs 1.5 lakh towards principal repayment on housing loan and under Section 24 they can claim up to Rs two lakh as deduction towards interest on home loan. However, the total interest claim from both properties together cannot exceed Rs two lakh in total in one financial year,” Shetty explains.

Now, if the individual lets out one of the properties, then the actual rent received will be taken as the gross annual value (GAV) of the property and the net annual value (NAV) is the GAV after deducting municipal taxes paid during the year.

In this case, Shetty tells that the individual will be eligible to deduct the standard deduction of 30 percent of the NAV along with the entire interest paid on the housing loan. The excess amount after the standard deduction and other expenses will be considered as income and will be taxed as per the tax bracket.

However, this is applicable according to the old tax regime only. Under the new tax regime, neither the interest on housing loans nor the principal repayment on housing loans is eligible for a tax deduction.

If a residential property is let out or deemed to be let-out out, according to Naveen Wadhwa, DGM, Taxmann, a complete deduction is allowed for interest paid or payable on borrowed capital. However, the deduction is restricted to Rs 30,000 or Rs 200,000 in the case of self-occupied residential properties, subject to the fulfilment of certain restrictions.

