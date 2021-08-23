Explained: How to file provident fund nominations to avail benefits up to Rs 7 lakh on EPFO website?

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the retirement fund body, has recently urged its subscribers to file e-nomination to provide social security to their families. For the same, EPFO has tweeted a demonstration video showing the step-by-step guide on how to do it.

“Members should file e-Nomination today to provide #SocialSecurity to their families. Follow these easy steps to file EPF/EPS nomination digitally,” the EPFO said in the tweet.

Here are the steps to submit EPF account's nomination details online:

Step 1:

Visit the EPFO website and go to 'Services'

Step 2: Now, go to employees and click on 'Member UAN/online service'

Step 3: Login with Universal Account Number (UAN) and password

Step 4: Under 'Manage tab', select e-nomination

Step 5: Click 'yes' to update the family declaration

Step 6: Click 'Add family details'(More than one nominee can be added)

Step 7: Click on 'nomination Details' to declare the total amount of share. Click 'save EPF nomination'

Step 8: Click 'e-sign' to generate OTP and submit OTP sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar. With this, e-nomination is done. There is no need to send any physical document to the employer.

It is important for subscribers to nominate members to the EPF account. Only, nominated members can withdraw the EPF savings in the event of subscribers' sudden demise. Subscribers can nominate more than one nominee and also fix the percentage of sharing among all such nominees.

To avail EPFO's online nomination facility, subscribers must have an active Universal Account Number (UAN) and Aadhaar details should have been seeded to subscribers' EPF account.

EDLI is one of the schemes formulated under the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act (EPF and MP Act), 1952. Under this, the registered nominee receives a lumpsum payment in the event of the death of the person insured, during the period of the service.

The benefits under EDLI can be claimed by the nominee specified by the insured person. The deceased person should have been an active contributor to the EPF scheme at the time of his/her death. EDLI Form 5 IF has to be duly completed and submitted by the claimant. The claim form has to be signed and certified by the employer.

Once all the documents are provided and the claim is accepted, the EPF commissioner must settle the claim within 30 days from the receipt of the claim. Otherwise, the claimant is entitled to an interest of 12 percent per annum.