Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

5 Min(s) Read

By Anshul  Dec 13, 2022 1:47:56 PM IST (Updated)

A guaranteed plan is a life insurance plan that offers pure protection, along with assured returns on maturity. But is it worth investing? Check here

With several insurance companies offering multiple types of policies with numerous benefits, it has become easy for people to plan for financial stability, including a life cover and a maturity income  without much risk on the market uncertainties.  Guaranteed income plan, one of such option, can help people in getting guaranteed returns along with protection. The USP of the plan is that one can invest a regular premium for a fixed tenure and on maturity can receive the income yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly.

How it works?
In these plans, policyholders need to pay a fixed premium on a monthly or yearly basis during the plan's tenure. After the policy matures, they start receiving guaranteed returns on their investments.
"The payouts are for a predetermined period and the policyholder can receive the amount either on a monthly, semi-annually or annual basis. Typically, the guaranteed amount is fixed at the time of purchase of the policy from the life insurer. In addition to having an assured income for a sustained time period, policyholders also enjoy the advantage of having a life cover, which ensures their family’s Life Goals remain on track," said Bharat Kalsi, Chief Financial Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance while speaking to CNBC-TV18.com.
Who should invest in these plans?
The guaranteed income plans are specifically designed to cater to the requirements of the risk-averse investors and offers them the benefit of life insurance along with maturity benefits and regular guaranteed payouts.
Thy are suitable for all risk profiles and helps balance out the risk exposure in one’s portfolio. It acts as a cushion against market fluctuations and offers guaranteed benefits irrespective of the market volatility, Kalsi said.
What are the tax benefits attached with them?
A guaranteed income plan offers dual tax benefits:
  • Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 during premium payment time-period
  • The income payout is exempt from tax under section 10(10D), subject to satisfaction of conditions stated therein
    • Can it help in saving a huge sum so that one can fulfil a financial dream?
    Yes, a guaranteed income plan helps individuals build a corpus to fulfil their long-term financial dreams with thoughtful planning and sustained, disciplined investments over the years, Kalsi told CNBC-TV18.com.
    "Depending on life stage and financial goals, it may even act as an income replacement tool to meet the daily living expenses, along with other medical or financial emergencies," he said.
    Here's a list of some of the traditional insurance plans available right now:
    Plan NamePlan TypeEntry AgeAgePolicy Term
    Aegon Life Term PlanTerm Plan20 - 65 years75 years10 - 75 years minus age at entry
    Aviva Dhan SamriddhiMoney Back Plan13-55 years23-70 years10,15 & 20 years
    Aviva i-Life PlanTerm Plan18 - 55 years70 years10 - 35 years
    Bajaj Allianz Save AssureEndowment plan1-60 years18-75 years15/17 years
    Bharti AXA Aajeevan Sampatti +Endowment Plan91 days-60 years100/85 years100/85 years
    Birla Sun Life Vision Endowment PlanEndowment Plan1-55 yearsN/A20 years
    Canara HSBC OBC Smart Stage MoneyBack PlanMoney Back Plan8 - 55 years70 years15 years
    Canara Smart Monthly Income PlanMonthly Income Plan18 years-55 years43-80 years25 years
    Edelweiss Tokio Guaranteed Income PlanEndowment Plan3-50 years18-65 years15 years
    Exide Life Guaranteed Wealth PlusGuaranteed Plan18-60 yearsLumpsum Variant: 75Income Variant: 97Lumpsum Variant: 12 or 15Income Variant: 37
    Future Generali Assure PlusEndowment Plan3-55 years18 years-70 years15-20 years/25 years
    HDFC Life Click2Protect  PlusTerm Plan18 - 65 years28 - 75 years10 - 40 years
    HDFC Life Sampoorn Samriddhi Plus PlanEndowment Plan30 - 60 years18 - 75 years15 - 40 years
    HDFC Life Sanchay PlanEndowment Plan30 days - 45 Years18 - 70 years15 - 25 years
    ICICI Prudential Cash AdvantageMoney Back Plan0 - 60 years18 - 80 years15 - 20 years
    IDBI Federal Incomesurance Guraanteed Money Back InsuranceMoney Back Plan18 -55 years65 years10 years
    India First Maha Jeevan PlanEndowment Plan5-55 years20-70 years15-25 years
    Kotak Assure Income Accelerator PlanEndowment Plan0-60 years18-85 years15,20 or 30 years
    Max Life Guaranteed Monthly Income PlanMoney Back Plan25 - 65 years71 years6 - 11 years
    PNB Metlife Money Back PlanMoney Back Plan13-55 years65 years10 years
    Pramerica Life Magnum Assure PlanEndowment Plan18-55/50 years65 years10 years & 15 years
    Reliance Life Super Money Back PlanMoney Back Plan18-55 years28-80 years10,20,30,40-50 years
    Sahara Life Dhan Sanchay Jeevan BimaEndowment plan14-50 years70 years15-40 years
    SBI Life - Saral ShieldTerm Plan18 - 60 years65years5 - 30 years
    SBI Life Smart Money Back Gold PlanMoney Back Plan4 - 25 years26 - 70 years12 - 25 years
    SBI Life Smart Money PlannerTraditional Savings Plan18-60 years75 years15-25 years
    Shriram New Shri Life PlanEndowment Plan30days-65 years18-75 years10-25 years
    Star Union Da-ichi’s Guaranteed Money Back PlanMoney Back Plan13-50 years60,65 & 70 years10,15 & 20 years
    Tata AIA Life Insurance Secure 7 planEndowment Plan18-55 years69 years14 years
    (Source: Policybazaar website)
