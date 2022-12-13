Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

A guaranteed plan is a life insurance plan that offers pure protection, along with assured returns on maturity. But is it worth investing? Check here

With several insurance companies offering multiple types of policies with numerous benefits, it has become easy for people to plan for financial stability, including a life cover and a maturity income without much risk on the market uncertainties. Guaranteed income plan, one of such option, can help people in getting guaranteed returns along with protection. The USP of the plan is that one can invest a regular premium for a fixed tenure and on maturity can receive the income yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly.

How it works?

In these plans, policyholders need to pay a fixed premium on a monthly or yearly basis during the plan's tenure. After the policy matures, they start receiving guaranteed returns on their investments.

"The payouts are for a predetermined period and the policyholder can receive the amount either on a monthly, semi-annually or annual basis. Typically, the guaranteed amount is fixed at the time of purchase of the policy from the life insurer. In addition to having an assured income for a sustained time period, policyholders also enjoy the advantage of having a life cover, which ensures their family’s Life Goals remain on track," said Bharat Kalsi, Chief Financial Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance while speaking to CNBC-TV18.com.

Who should invest in these plans?

The guaranteed income plans are specifically designed to cater to the requirements of the risk-averse investors and offers them the benefit of life insurance along with maturity benefits and regular guaranteed payouts.

Thy are suitable for all risk profiles and helps balance out the risk exposure in one’s portfolio. It acts as a cushion against market fluctuations and offers guaranteed benefits irrespective of the market volatility, Kalsi said.

What are the tax benefits attached with them?

A guaranteed income plan offers dual tax benefits:

Under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act, 1961 during premium payment time-period

The income payout is exempt from tax under section 10(10D), subject to satisfaction of conditions stated therein

Can it help in saving a huge sum so that one can fulfil a financial dream?

Yes, a guaranteed income plan helps individuals build a corpus to fulfil their long-term financial dreams with thoughtful planning and sustained, disciplined investments over the years, Kalsi told CNBC-TV18.com.

"Depending on life stage and financial goals, it may even act as an income replacement tool to meet the daily living expenses, along with other medical or financial emergencies," he said.

Here's a list of some of the traditional insurance plans available right now:

Plan Name Plan Type Entry Age Age Policy Term Aegon Life Term Plan Term Plan 20 - 65 years 75 years 10 - 75 years minus age at entry Aviva Dhan Samriddhi Money Back Plan 13-55 years 23-70 years 10,15 & 20 years Aviva i-Life Plan Term Plan 18 - 55 years 70 years 10 - 35 years Bajaj Allianz Save Assure Endowment plan 1-60 years 18-75 years 15/17 years Bharti AXA Aajeevan Sampatti + Endowment Plan 91 days-60 years 100/85 years 100/85 years Birla Sun Life Vision Endowment Plan Endowment Plan 1-55 years N/A 20 years Canara HSBC OBC Smart Stage MoneyBack Plan Money Back Plan 8 - 55 years 70 years 15 years Canara Smart Monthly Income Plan Monthly Income Plan 18 years-55 years 43-80 years 25 years Edelweiss Tokio Guaranteed Income Plan Endowment Plan 3-50 years 18-65 years 15 years Exide Life Guaranteed Wealth Plus Guaranteed Plan 18-60 years Lumpsum Variant: 75Income Variant: 97 Lumpsum Variant: 12 or 15Income Variant: 37 Future Generali Assure Plus Endowment Plan 3-55 years 18 years-70 years 15-20 years/25 years HDFC Life Click2Protect Plus Term Plan 18 - 65 years 28 - 75 years 10 - 40 years HDFC Life Sampoorn Samriddhi Plus Plan Endowment Plan 30 - 60 years 18 - 75 years 15 - 40 years HDFC Life Sanchay Plan Endowment Plan 30 days - 45 Years 18 - 70 years 15 - 25 years ICICI Prudential Cash Advantage Money Back Plan 0 - 60 years 18 - 80 years 15 - 20 years IDBI Federal Incomesurance Guraanteed Money Back Insurance Money Back Plan 18 -55 years 65 years 10 years India First Maha Jeevan Plan Endowment Plan 5-55 years 20-70 years 15-25 years Kotak Assure Income Accelerator Plan Endowment Plan 0-60 years 18-85 years 15,20 or 30 years Max Life Guaranteed Monthly Income Plan Money Back Plan 25 - 65 years 71 years 6 - 11 years PNB Metlife Money Back Plan Money Back Plan 13-55 years 65 years 10 years Pramerica Life Magnum Assure Plan Endowment Plan 18-55/50 years 65 years 10 years & 15 years Reliance Life Super Money Back Plan Money Back Plan 18-55 years 28-80 years 10,20,30,40-50 years Sahara Life Dhan Sanchay Jeevan Bima Endowment plan 14-50 years 70 years 15-40 years SBI Life - Saral Shield Term Plan 18 - 60 years 65years 5 - 30 years SBI Life Smart Money Back Gold Plan Money Back Plan 4 - 25 years 26 - 70 years 12 - 25 years SBI Life Smart Money Planner Traditional Savings Plan 18-60 years 75 years 15-25 years Shriram New Shri Life Plan Endowment Plan 30days-65 years 18-75 years 10-25 years Star Union Da-ichi’s Guaranteed Money Back Plan Money Back Plan 13-50 years 60,65 & 70 years 10,15 & 20 years Tata AIA Life Insurance Secure 7 plan Endowment Plan 18-55 years 69 years 14 years

(Source: Policybazaar website)