Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

A guaranteed plan is a life insurance plan that offers pure protection, along with assured returns on maturity. But is it worth investing? Check here
With several insurance companies offering multiple types of policies with numerous benefits, it has become easy for people to plan for financial stability, including a life cover and a maturity income without much risk on the market uncertainties. Guaranteed income plan, one of such option, can help people in getting guaranteed returns along with protection. The USP of the plan is that one can invest a regular premium for a fixed tenure and on maturity can receive the income yearly, half-yearly, quarterly or monthly.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend
IST5 Min(s) Read
Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada
IST4 Min(s) Read
How it works?
In these plans, policyholders need to pay a fixed premium on a monthly or yearly basis during the plan's tenure. After the policy matures, they start receiving guaranteed returns on their investments.
"The payouts are for a predetermined period and the policyholder can receive the amount either on a monthly, semi-annually or annual basis. Typically, the guaranteed amount is fixed at the time of purchase of the policy from the life insurer. In addition to having an assured income for a sustained time period, policyholders also enjoy the advantage of having a life cover, which ensures their family’s Life Goals remain on track," said Bharat Kalsi, Chief Financial Officer at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance while speaking to CNBC-TV18.com.
Who should invest in these plans?
The guaranteed income plans are specifically designed to cater to the requirements of the risk-averse investors and offers them the benefit of life insurance along with maturity benefits and regular guaranteed payouts.
Thy are suitable for all risk profiles and helps balance out the risk exposure in one’s portfolio. It acts as a cushion against market fluctuations and offers guaranteed benefits irrespective of the market volatility, Kalsi said.
What are the tax benefits attached with them?
A guaranteed income plan offers dual tax benefits:
Can it help in saving a huge sum so that one can fulfil a financial dream?
Yes, a guaranteed income plan helps individuals build a corpus to fulfil their long-term financial dreams with thoughtful planning and sustained, disciplined investments over the years, Kalsi told CNBC-TV18.com.
"Depending on life stage and financial goals, it may even act as an income replacement tool to meet the daily living expenses, along with other medical or financial emergencies," he said.
Here's a list of some of the traditional insurance plans available right now:
|Plan Name
|Plan Type
|Entry Age
|Age
|Policy Term
|Aegon Life Term Plan
|Term Plan
|20 - 65 years
|75 years
|10 - 75 years minus age at entry
|Aviva Dhan Samriddhi
|Money Back Plan
|13-55 years
|23-70 years
|10,15 & 20 years
|Aviva i-Life Plan
|Term Plan
|18 - 55 years
|70 years
|10 - 35 years
|Bajaj Allianz Save Assure
|Endowment plan
|1-60 years
|18-75 years
|15/17 years
|Bharti AXA Aajeevan Sampatti +
|Endowment Plan
|91 days-60 years
|100/85 years
|100/85 years
|Birla Sun Life Vision Endowment Plan
|Endowment Plan
|1-55 years
|N/A
|20 years
|Canara HSBC OBC Smart Stage MoneyBack Plan
|Money Back Plan
|8 - 55 years
|70 years
|15 years
|Canara Smart Monthly Income Plan
|Monthly Income Plan
|18 years-55 years
|43-80 years
|25 years
|Edelweiss Tokio Guaranteed Income Plan
|Endowment Plan
|3-50 years
|18-65 years
|15 years
|Exide Life Guaranteed Wealth Plus
|Guaranteed Plan
|18-60 years
|Lumpsum Variant: 75Income Variant: 97
|Lumpsum Variant: 12 or 15Income Variant: 37
|Future Generali Assure Plus
|Endowment Plan
|3-55 years
|18 years-70 years
|15-20 years/25 years
|HDFC Life Click2Protect Plus
|Term Plan
|18 - 65 years
|28 - 75 years
|10 - 40 years
|HDFC Life Sampoorn Samriddhi Plus Plan
|Endowment Plan
|30 - 60 years
|18 - 75 years
|15 - 40 years
|HDFC Life Sanchay Plan
|Endowment Plan
|30 days - 45 Years
|18 - 70 years
|15 - 25 years
|ICICI Prudential Cash Advantage
|Money Back Plan
|0 - 60 years
|18 - 80 years
|15 - 20 years
|IDBI Federal Incomesurance Guraanteed Money Back Insurance
|Money Back Plan
|18 -55 years
|65 years
|10 years
|India First Maha Jeevan Plan
|Endowment Plan
|5-55 years
|20-70 years
|15-25 years
|Kotak Assure Income Accelerator Plan
|Endowment Plan
|0-60 years
|18-85 years
|15,20 or 30 years
|Max Life Guaranteed Monthly Income Plan
|Money Back Plan
|25 - 65 years
|71 years
|6 - 11 years
|PNB Metlife Money Back Plan
|Money Back Plan
|13-55 years
|65 years
|10 years
|Pramerica Life Magnum Assure Plan
|Endowment Plan
|18-55/50 years
|65 years
|10 years & 15 years
|Reliance Life Super Money Back Plan
|Money Back Plan
|18-55 years
|28-80 years
|10,20,30,40-50 years
|Sahara Life Dhan Sanchay Jeevan Bima
|Endowment plan
|14-50 years
|70 years
|15-40 years
|SBI Life - Saral Shield
|Term Plan
|18 - 60 years
|65years
|5 - 30 years
|SBI Life Smart Money Back Gold Plan
|Money Back Plan
|4 - 25 years
|26 - 70 years
|12 - 25 years
|SBI Life Smart Money Planner
|Traditional Savings Plan
|18-60 years
|75 years
|15-25 years
|Shriram New Shri Life Plan
|Endowment Plan
|30days-65 years
|18-75 years
|10-25 years
|Star Union Da-ichi’s Guaranteed Money Back Plan
|Money Back Plan
|13-50 years
|60,65 & 70 years
|10,15 & 20 years
|Tata AIA Life Insurance Secure 7 plan
|Endowment Plan
|18-55 years
|69 years
|14 years
(Source: Policybazaar website)
First Published: IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!