Explained: How govt hike on PF threshold to Rs 5 lakh for earning tax-free interest impacts you?

Updated : March 24, 2021 07:19 PM IST

The government on Tuesday raised the limit for tax exemption on interest earned on employees’ provident fund (EPF) contribution to Rs 5 lakh per annum in specified cases, compared to Rs 2.5 lakh proposed in the Union Budget.
However, it must be noted that this exemption is subject to the condition that the Rs 5 lakh contribution does not include the employer’s contribution.
Published : March 24, 2021 07:19 PM IST

