Explained: How EMI works on debit, credit cards?

Credit and debit card equated monthly installments (EMIs) option has made the online purchase of expensive products a lot easier. While making a purchase, users can convert the spending into EMIs in two ways: either on the e-commerce portal itself through instant EMI conversion or by converting the transaction amount into an EMI after the transaction.

Debit cards allow only direct EMI conversion, while credit cards allow both.

Now, let’s understand the two process in detail:

“The annualised rate of interest is borne by the merchant, and becomes an additional discount for the customer,” explains Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.

In this case, Shetty adds, the payment happens via the debit card saved with the online portal. The EMI is deducted every month from the savings account tied to the debit card.

However, all transactions cannot be converted into EMIs.

“Only those transaction amounts which are eligible for conversion can be converted into EMIs, depending on the e-commerce site and the tie-up. For example, an e-commerce website may allow users to convert transactions above Rs 5,000 into EMIs but another one may not allow users to convert transactions above Rs 2,000 into EMIs,” Shetty opines.

Similarly, different banks may also have different thresholds for the same website.

Using a credit card to make the same purchase on EMI, meanwhile, gives two options: to make the purchase directly on EMI as with the debit card, or to pay in full and convert the amount into EMIs post-transaction.

“In the latter case, users are required to reach out to the card issuer with a request to convert the outstanding balance into an EMI. The interest rates are determined by the card issuer based on the credit history and the credit limit is reduced by an amount equal to the full transaction amount converted into EMIs,” Shetty says.

Both processes include the interest rate, processing fee, foreclosure charges and late payment fee. Nevertheless, in the case of merchant EMI offers, most of these rates get adjusted against the discount and are not obvious.