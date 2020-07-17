  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Explained: How EMI works on debit, credit cards?

Updated : July 17, 2020 04:53 PM IST

Credit and debit card equated monthly installments (EMIs) option has made the online purchase of expensive products easy.
In case of direct EMI conversion, the merchant converts the price of the product into EMIs based on the choice of tenor at the time of purchase.
Explained: How EMI works on debit, credit cards?

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

States' market borrowings skyrocket 76% to Rs 1.93 lakh cr so far this fiscal: Report

States' market borrowings skyrocket 76% to Rs 1.93 lakh cr so far this fiscal: Report

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34% to Rs 111.4 cr

Granules India Q1 net profit rises 34% to Rs 111.4 cr

HCC-Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 1,900 cr contract from NHAI

HCC-Dilip Buildcon JV bags Rs 1,900 cr contract from NHAI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement