Personal Finance Explained: How EMI works on debit, credit cards? Updated : July 17, 2020 04:53 PM IST Credit and debit card equated monthly installments (EMIs) option has made the online purchase of expensive products easy. In case of direct EMI conversion, the merchant converts the price of the product into EMIs based on the choice of tenor at the time of purchase.