Explained: How does stock split affect investors

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) along with its quarterly results announced a 1:5 stock split to "help increase liquidity in the capital market, broaden shareholder base, and make shares accessible to small investors." One IRCTC share with a face value of Rs 10 will be split into five shares of face value of Rs two each.

A stock split is done by any company to increase the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to current shareholders. Experts believe that it helps in improving marketability and generating liquidity for the company.

This is generally considered a bullish sign since valuations get so high that the stock may be out of reach for smaller investors trying to stay diversified.

Why is stock split done?

According to Prateek Singh, Founder and CEO, LearnApp.com, when the share price of a company rises too high, the new investors may feel discouraged to buy these shares. So, in order to maintain the stock's liquidity, the company opts for a stock split to lower the cost of the stock.

So, does it impact the underlying value of the stock?

As per Singh, a stock split is nothing but splitting the face value of a stock so as to increase the number of outstanding shares.

ALSO READ | NFOs on the rise: Key things to know before investing

This means that even though the number of shares increases, the underlying value of the stock and the company’s market cap stay the same.

How does it impact investors?

According to Nitin Purswani, CEO of Medius.AI, the investors' share is unaffected in case of a stock split because the market capitalization remains intact. Following the breakup, though that may stimulate market trading activity, the par value of each share will decline in the same amount as the split ratio.

ALSO READ | What is SIP insure and how it works?

So, can it help investors anyway?

Since the value of the stock doesn’t get diluted, a stock split can help the investor to have a stock for 3 for 1 or 5 for 1, without any cost.

As per Singh, this makes it easier to sell the stocks quickly due to the increased liquidity.

“It also helps the investor to diversify their portfolio, due to the reduced share price. Investors perceive that a stock split may be good but in reality, it makes no difference to the investor or to the company. The only thing that changes is the liquidity and the number of shares that people can trade. There is no profit when a stock split is announced,” he points out.

However, experts believe that investors shouldn't sell the stock once it goes for splitting since this is likely a positive sign for the company.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.