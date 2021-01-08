  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Explained: How bitcoin investments can be taxed in India?

Updated : January 08, 2021 06:08 PM IST

According to regular income tax parlance, the tax implications on cryptocurrencies should depend on the investment's nature, whether held as a currency or held as property.
Hence, there are no clear rules defining taxability when it comes to bitcoins, which calls for specific clarification from the Income Tax (I-T) department.
Explained: How bitcoin investments can be taxed in India?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1

IndiGo to resume direct flights on Kolkata-Shillong route from Feb 1

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

US to modify H-1B visa selection process, to give priority to wages, skill level

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement