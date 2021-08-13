Explained: Here's why OPD cover is important part of your health insurance

In the event of a serious illness or hospitalisation, while health insurance may cover your inpatient costs, it may not cover routine check-ups or appointments with your doctor. It becomes equally important to opt for a policy that covers Out Patient Department (OPD) expenses, which can otherwise disturb the savings routine significantly of the policyholders.

In fact in India, according to Policybazaar, out-of-pocket medical expenses roughly account for 62 percent of all healthcare costs.

So, what exactly are OPD expenses?

As per Amit Chhabra, Head-Health Insurance, Policybazaar, health insurance plans that offer OPD cover assist the insured to claim expenses other than that incurred during hospitalisation.

“The term OPD refers to expenses incurred for a visit to a clinic or a hospital or an associated facility for diagnosis and treatment based on the advice of a medical practitioner. On these visits, the patient does not have to be admitted as a day-care or in-patient” explains Chhabra.

Recently, several health insurance policies are getting redesigned to include OPD-related expenses.

What are the different types of OPD cover?

Typically, there are two kinds of coverages available in the market to cover OPD expenses - closed network and open network OPD policies.

Network-specific OPD covers restrict customers to a specific network of OPD practitioners; whereas open network policies allow customers to go to any OPD practitioner and expenses are reimbursed.

According to Chhabra, open network OPD policies are better for customers as that gives the flexibility to go anywhere for any OPD treatment. Additionally, OPD coverages either come as a part of the base plan or secondly, they can be bought as a separate rider.

"Most health insurers offer coverage for inpatient, day-care hospitalisations and inpatient hospitalisation claims. In maximum cases, the policyholder gets OPD benefits such as medicines, consultations and diagnostic tests under pre-hospitalisation i.e. 30-90 days and post-hospitalisation i.e. 60-180 days.

Customers may also get a separate defined OPD limit apart from OPD being covered under inpatient and pre and post-hospitalisations provided the policy allows the same," Chhabra tells.

It's vital to note here that policies with separate OPD coverage are relatively priced at a higher end in comparison with policies giving coverage for basic inpatient hospitalisation expenses

Who should cover OPD cover?

According to Chhabra, OPD cover is for everyone who thinks they might incur healthcare costs that do not require in-patient hospitalisation. This covers minor medications like viral fever and in cases of some chronic conditions like diabetes, arthritis, or back pain. For any other chronic condition that requires regular visits to the hospital, OPD insurance remains a must-buy.

"OPD cover allows the policyholder to make claims for any expenses incurred, not including hospitalisation. However, one must learn that OPD treatments are considered only in-network clinics and hospitals. One can claim OPD expenses without an extensive wait and can make multiple claims within the same year until the limit is exhausted," Chhabra illustrates.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.