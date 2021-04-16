Explained: Here's what PFRDA Amendment Bill means for pension subscribers

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Amendment Bill is likely to bring a number of changes to the pension system framework. As a result, National Pension System (NPS) subscribers may be impacted.

NPS, as we know, is a government-run investment scheme that gives the subscriber the option to set the preferred allocation to different asset classes. It was originally launched for government employees in 2004 and extended to the general public in 2009.

Here are key changes that may kick in:

Option of holding 40 percent annuity at retirement

The PFRDA is looking to give subscribers an option of parking 40 percent of the corpus that is mandatory to purchase an annuity at the time of retirement with a pension fund manager to get better benefits.

As of now, subscribers having a corpus of over Rs 2 lakh at the time of retirement or attaining the age of 60 years need to buy an annuity, offered by insurance companies, on a mandatory basis. They can take out the remaining 60 percent as a lump sum.

In simple words, this means that if a subscriber has a corpus of Rs 2 lakh or less at the time of retirement, it is not mandatory for that person to purchase an annuity as the amount comes out to be very little to be offered as a monthly pension.

Currently in the National Pension System (NPS), so long the money is getting accumulated in the corpus, post-retirement at the age of 60 years, one has to pay 40 percent of the corpus to buy an annuity and the balance of 60 percent can be taken out as a lump sum.

Increase the limit of corpus one can walk away with at retirement

PFRDA is also proposing to raise the limit of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh as the maximum corpus one can walk away with at the time of retirement or exit of the scheme, without the need to purchase an annuity.

Standard interoperability

There are chances that the interoperability of accounts across banks, mutual funds, pension funds and insurance will be allowed. As of now, there is no standardisation across regulators and PFRDA only allows its intermediaries to use mutual funds KYC regulations for opening NPS accounts.

Rise in maximum age for admission under NPS

PFRDA is likely to allow subscribers who join after 60 to continue their NPS accounts till 75. For others, the maturity age will remain 70.

Guaranteed pension products

PFRDA is also likely to propose a minimum guaranteed pension product under NPS that may yield a fixed rate of return.

Currently, contribution to NPS is fixed but the maturity amount is totally dependentent on the performance of the pension funds.