Explained: Here's how investors will benefit from Sebi's decision to merge debt securities rules

Sebi recently made an announcement that will change the debt market forever, and this regulatory change is retail investor friendly. As retail investors have taken a high interest in the debt market, Sebi has taken some incremental steps to open the debt world for retail investors further.

This regulatory change removed the minimum issue size requirement for a public debt issue (earlier, it was Rs 100 crore) and now, even a Rs 10 crore issue can be a public issue.

On the other hand, Sebi has also made changes to make sure any debt that is not publicly issued, the minimum investment is Rs 10 lakh. This change is mainly to protect retail investors and will make sure that investors are not mis-sold.

In a public issue, investors apply for the issue before listing, and they are allotted units.

Whereas in a private issue, the pre-decided set of investors first apply, and then listing happens. Post listing, these investors can sell their units to others in the secondary market.

This change was much needed, and it will revolutionise and further secure the debt industry. There are many mis-sellings in the wealth industry, and the chances are higher in private issues. These changes will protect investors while allowing them to invest in more opportunities. This change is a win-win situation for both; retail investors and the NBFCs.

Retail investors get better risk-adjusted returns, and NBFCs get access to public capital.

Let's first take a look at how this can be beneficial for retail investors in the long run:

1) Maximum transparency:

Since the issues will take place on a public platform, Sebi can issue guidelines to prevent mis-selling.

Generally, there is a certain amount of mis-selling in the wealth management space, and Sebi regulations will prevent retail investors from taking unknown risks.

Sebi can regulate public issues as they take place on public platforms instead of issuer's platforms.

It can revoke licenses, ban, add rules, and make it convenient for investors.

Since we, as investors, will have access to all the information, we will know what assets we will be holding and the risks associated with it. Thus, helping us make a better decision.

2) Lower Ticket Size:

Since private issues will have a minimum ticket size of Rs 10 lakh, it is almost impossible for a retail investor to invest such a massive amount in a single asset.

Public issues will make it easier for us as retail investors to invest as low as Rs 10,000. Since public issues have a lower ticket size, we can invest in various issues from different NBFCs.

In turn, a lower ticket size will enable you to diversify and thus decrease your overall risk.

3) Chances of instant liquidity:

Sebi has made various changes in the past few months in the debt market, one of them being a public and private issue. These moves will altogether help to deepen the debt market in India.

As the market deepens, retail investors may be able to withdraw their money instantly. Since there will be a lot of financial players in the market, this might be possible.

This move by Sebi will also help the Non-Banking Financial Company(NBFC) in various ways:

1) Access to public capital:

It is always said it is better to diversify your money across different assets, so the chances of you losing your money or the risk decreases.

The same aspect applies to getting capital from numerous sources. An NBFC might have access to abundant capital from HNIs, Mutual Fund Houses, or institutional investors, but it is always better to access public capital.

Because it may happen that if one of the mutual fund houses backs out from giving capital to the NBFC, other mutual fund houses may not provide them with money.

So, a diversified source of capital is always better.

2) Higher efficiency:

Smaller NBFCs operate at maximum efficiency; also, they have lower leverage which makes it better to raise money from the public comfortably.

Current changes will not only protect investors but also open them to invest in more opportunities.

Conclusion:

As there is a gap of education and transparency in the space of private issues. This is a great move to empower retail investors and to enable them to invest in different assets with a high bar for transparency from the NBFCs in public issues.

The author, Anshul Gupta, is Co-founder at Wint Wealth. The views expressed are personal