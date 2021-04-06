Explained: Here’s all you need to know about momentum-based index investing Updated : April 06, 2021 09:19 AM IST Momentum investing is built on the principle that stocks which have gone up or down, will continue to go up or down, at least in the short term. According to Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom, this approach carries a generic belief that price is the king and is the true reflection of the investors’ sentiments towards the stocks.” Published : April 06, 2021 09:19 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply