Explained: Here’s all you need to know about momentum-based index investing

Momentum investing is built on the principle that stocks that have gone up or down, will continue with the same rally, at least in the short term. Therefore, buying a portfolio of these stocks, experts believe, may offer better returns than the broader market.

According to Nirav Karkera, Head of Research, Fisdom, "This approach carries a generic belief that price is the king and is the true reflection of the investors' sentiments towards the stocks."

However, constantly finding recent winners and tracking these kinds of stocks may not be possible. And that is where an Index based on momentum factor comes to the rescue.

In India, as Karkera says, various strategy-based indices are available which captures the performance of factors like volatility, quality, growth, value, momentum, etc. One such index is the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index which aims to track the performance of 30 high momentum stocks that are part of the Nifty200 Index.

"It has been created and maintained by NSE Indices Ltd., a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), with a base value of Rs 1,000 on 1 April 2005. The index is reviewed and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in June and December each year," he explains.

How does it work?

As per Kerkera, the stocks forming part of the Nifty200 Index and which are also part of the derivative segment are eligible for inclusion in Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index. Further, stocks based on their six months and 12 months’ volatility-adjusted returns – known as normalized momentum score – are considered to be part of the overall portfolio.

"Top 30 stocks having the highest normalised momentum score make the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index. The weight of each stock is decided based on the factor tilt method, i.e., at the time of rebalancing, weight is decided based on momentum score and free-float market capitalization," he illustrates.

It helps in constructing a portfolio that systematically adds relatively performing stocks and removes relatively non-performing stocks, based on pre-defined criteria, without individuals’ intervention.

It helps in largely reducing subjective biases by adding winners and removing laggards based on well-defined processes.

Who may consider momentum investing?

As per Karkera, momentum is an aggressive investment style and is relatively riskier as compared to broad market indices and other factor-based investment styles. It may undergo a period of relative underperformance when there is a sharp change in market cycles like sharp recovery or sharp drop. New investors may consider investing in broad market indices like Nifty 50 or Nifty Next.