  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market trades over 1% higher led by banks; SBI rises 5%
Asia shares follow Wall Street higher on US gridlock bets
Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty
Rupee slumps 35 paise to 74.76 against US dollar
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Explained: Here are the risks associated with ULIP investments

Updated : November 05, 2020 12:01 PM IST

Unit-Linked Insurance Policies or ULIPs are insurance policies that offer the potential of wealth creation as well as security of life cover.
In this, the insurance company puts a portion of the investment towards life insurance and the rest into a fund that is based on equity or debt or both.
Explained: Here are the risks associated with ULIP investments

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Looking for COVID vaccine approval by Q1FY22: Cadila Healthcare

Looking for COVID vaccine approval by Q1FY22: Cadila Healthcare

Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty

Oil down over 1% as markets whipsawed by US election uncertainty

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 51,000 per 10 gms; Silver price jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises above Rs 51,000 per 10 gms; Silver price jumps 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement