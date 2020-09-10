Personal Finance Explained: Here are different types of mutual funds available and its benefits Updated : September 10, 2020 08:10 PM IST Mutual Funds (MFs), as an investment opportunity, are a very important part of an investor's portfolio. In mutual funds, money can be parked using both Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) or lump-sum investment options. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply