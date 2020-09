Health insurance covers the cost of an insured individual's medical and surgical expenses. While several insurance policies are available online, the insurance jargon or policy wordings, leave buyers confused about the best policy they should opt for.

Hence, it is advisable to understand these terms before buying a policy.

Sum insured

Sum insured is the payout amount that the policyholder is liable to pay to the insured in case of an eventuality. For example, the sum insured is Rs 4 lakh under health insurance and if insured gets hospitalised and his/her expenses turn out to be Rs 3 lakh, the insurer is liable to pay Rs 3 lakh.

Deductible

It is the amount of loss borne by the policyholder. This loss can be a certain money amount or a percentage of claim amount. Bigger the deductible, lower is the premium.

Waiting period

This is the fixed period of time after which certain benefits of the policy come in effect. In most cases waiting period ranges anywhere from two to four years. However, some plans may have a lesser waiting period. While purchasing a policy, one should opt for the one with the least waiting period.

Co-pay clause

Health insurance co-pay refers to an arrangement in which the policyholder needs to pay a portion of the medical expenses on their own and the insurance company pays only the remaining amount. An individual should look for the co-pay clause and buy a policy which has less or no co-pay clause.

Claim settlement ratio

The claim settlement ratio shows the percentage of claims the insurance company has paid out during a financial year. Higher the claim settlement ratio, the more confidence a policyholder can have on the insurance company. For example, if the insurance provider received a total of 100 death claims and has settled 90 of them, then the claim settlement ratio is 90 percent.

Underwriting

Underwriting is the process of evaluating an insurance application that includes determining applicants' risk by reviewing their medical and financial information.

Grace period

The specified period of time immediately following the premium due date, during which a payment can be made to renew or continue a policy.

Free look period