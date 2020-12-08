Personal Finance Explained: All you need to know about investing in direct plans of mutual funds Updated : December 08, 2020 10:43 AM IST Mutual funds or MFs allow individuals to invest both with the help of a financial intermediary and also without involving or routing the investment through any distributor/agent. The plan which requires a distributor is known as a regular plan, while the latter is known as a direct plan. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.