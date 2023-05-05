Explained | Quant investing and use of technology in selecting stocks

3 Min(s) Read
A quant investing strategy is an advanced mathematical model developed by industry professionals and investment analysts. 'The idea behind this is that the rules are pre-decided based on which stocks are selected and weights are decided,' an expert told CNBC TV18.
Quant investing is booming in India. Be it the portfolio managers looking after funds in Indian stocks or global hedge funds, they are all expanding. The adoption among Indian discretionary managers is also encouraging. They are using technology in different capacities. All this has helped retail investors, who now have quant-based mutual funds in their portfolios.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Understating quant investing
Quantitative or quant investing is also known as systematic or rule-based investing.