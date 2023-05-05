English
personal finance NewsExplained | Quant investing and use of technology in selecting stocks

Explained | Quant investing and use of technology in selecting stocks

Read Time3 Min(s) Read
By Anshul  May 5, 2023 6:43:40 PM IST (Published)

A quant investing strategy is an advanced mathematical model developed by industry professionals and investment analysts. 'The idea behind this is that the rules are pre-decided based on which stocks are selected and weights are decided,' an expert told CNBC TV18.

Quant investing is booming in India. Be it the portfolio managers looking after funds in Indian stocks or global hedge funds, they are all expanding. The adoption among Indian discretionary managers is also encouraging. They are using technology in different capacities. All this has helped retail investors, who now have quant-based mutual funds in their portfolios.

Understating quant investing


Quantitative or quant investing is also known as systematic or rule-based investing.

