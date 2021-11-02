Experts discuss Sebi’s guidelines to standardise scheme benchmarks and money lessons to teach teenagers

In this episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’ CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC to discuss on standardised benchmarks in MFs. Later on the show, Lovaii Navlakhi of International Money Matters talked about teenagers and investing.

To standardise and bring uniformity to the benchmarks of mutual fund schemes, Sebi has come out with a two-tiered structure for benchmarking certain categories of schemes.

The first tier benchmark will be reflective of the category of the scheme, and the second tier benchmark will be demonstrative of the investment style/strategy of the fund manager within the category, Sebi said in a circular.

All the benchmarks followed should necessarily be Total Return Indices, it added.

"The second tier benchmark is optional and shall be decided by the AMCs according to investment style and strategy of the index," it said.

The new benchmarking guidelines will be applicable for schemes like debt-oriented, equity-oriented, hybrid and solution, thematic, index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Fund of Funds Schemes (FoFs).

Read Here: Sebi puts in place guiding principles for bringing uniformity in benchmarks of MF scheme

Balasubramanian said, “The mutual fund industry has been evolving with respect to giving more clarity to the customers in the form various schemes that has got different mandate. One such initiative was taken by SEBI jointly with AMFI just about three years back in terms of categorization of schemes and that is how the more clarity came - the largecap fund, large and midcap fund so on and so forth. The nature of the funds are also given as a punch line below that. It is also something as given as a subset of the overall name of the schemes. The name can be anything, but how the scheme has been defined is something and have brought in uniformity across the mutual fund industry.”

“While doing that, each of the managers have got their own choice. Obviously the indices that is available in the public domain and at the same time different people will have different indices. We must also actually standardize the benchmarking of such performance of these schemes with respect to indices."

Later on the show, Lovaii Navlakhi of International Money Matters talked about teenagers and investing.

Navlakhi said, “It is the onus of every parent to make sure that they teach their children habits as well as skills in areas which they will need in their life in future. Typically, you realize that any new sort of skill that you want to develop, you need to make sure that it is in a disciplined manner, there is a habit, and it obviously happens with practice and with time. So when I look at sort of money lessons especially in India nowadays, it is quite evident, and in large numbers that people will send their children abroad for studies. That is the first time and they have to figure out how do I have to look at a bank statement? How do I need to withdraw money? What is the concept of interest on my bank account, and so on, and so forth, and even budgeting. So I think a lot of smaller things you need to have in place before you can start teaching them investing but, it is never too late to start.”

On how and when to start , he added, “Probably the time when the children can understand the concept maybe of a piggy bank, or starting to put aside some money in a piggy bank is a good time to start explaining to them the difference between needs and wants, and also the concept of delayed gratification and how it all works. So my thought is that, first the piggy bank, then you probably advance to a little bit of pocket money, and you leave the child to make mistakes, and to spend the money off on wrong things, etc. so you are allowing them to sort of fail fast and fail in sort of smaller amounts, so that it becomes useful later on.”

“As time sort of advances, then you possibly start getting them to look at, where else are you investing? Why are you investing the way you are, maybe give them a certain portion of your portfolio to look at and advice and manage, and suggest. I think practical experience, by far outweighs theoretical sort of learning, in my opinion. You need to have a base of theory, but your practical experience is definitely going to be of big help," he said.

-With PTI inputs