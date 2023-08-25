CNBC TV18
Expert insights: Mastering the art of effective cash flow management

In this episode of Smart Money, a book assessment is being conducted. The book being reviewed in this instance is "Let’s Talk Mutual Funds," authored by the well-known Monika Halan. Monika Halan is recognised for her expertise as a personal finance writer, speaker, and mentor, with a focus on guiding families toward prudent financial choices.

By Sonia Shenoy  Aug 25, 2023 6:18:55 PM IST (Published)

This edition of Smart Money, is doing a book review. The book under review today is "Let’s Talk Mutual Funds penned by none other than Monika Halan. Monika Halan, renowned as a personal finance author, speaker, and guide, specialises in steering families towards sound financial decisions.

Notably acclaimed for her bestselling work, "Let’s Talk Money," this current publication marks her second foray into the realm of elucidating how mutual funds can serve as a conduit to realizing your fiscal aspirations.
Discussing financial objectives, Halan suggests the necessity of crafting a comprehensive financial strategy encompassing all facets of one's life. The primary aim is to ensure the availability of funds at times of requirement and to establish a financial cushion to navigate unforeseen challenges.
Also Read | How to generate Rs 5 crore in 10 years from your mutual fund investments?
“My very basic baby step is to get your cash flows in place. It is such a powerful tool that each of us have to have oversight over our spending, and our saving. So that's your baby step, just oversight over how much you save, and how much you spend every month,” she added.
Halan holds the viewpoint that insurance-linked investment schemes should be regarded as agents of wealth attrition. She strongly advises against engaging with such plans, highlighting their inadequacy in providing substantial life coverage or favourable returns.
For full interview, watch accompanying video
X